The Chicago Bears were said to be considering making a change to the offensive line for the Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. With kickoff right around the corner, the speculation became true, as Joe Thuney will start at left tackle on Sunday.

Reports indicate that Thuney will replace Ozzy Trapilo at left tackle, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. This will be the first time the 33-year-old offensive lineman will play left tackle since last year's Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The Bears will start Joe Thuney at left tackle today against the Rams, sources confirm to [Mike Garafolo] and Ian Rapoport. He's in for Ozzy Trapilo. It's Thuney's first start at left tackle since the Super Bowl when he played that spot for the Chiefs against the Eagles.”

Trapilo, who is 24 years old, is ruled out after suffering a patellar tendon injury in the Bears' 31-27 Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers. With Thuney moving to left tackle, Chicago is expected to start Jordan McFadden at left guard.

Joe Thuney has played most of his career at guard. However, he's stepped in at left tackle several times throughout his 10-year NFL career. His versatility has helped both the New England Patriots and the Chiefs in the past, and it appears to be coming in handy for the Bears as well.

We'll see how it plays out for Chicago. Thuney's last start at left tackle wasn't a pretty one, as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Chiefs' offensive line in Super Bowl 59. But the Bears are willing to give the four-time Pro Bowler a shot in the Divisional Round against the Rams.