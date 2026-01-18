The Chicago Bears will be facing off against the Los Angeles Rams, and it will be a matchup against two powerhouse offensive units for the chance to advance to the NFC Championship Game. For the Bears, they've had success because of Caleb Williams, but it goes deeper than that. The offensive line has kept him up, and the run game has been a key to their success as well. Over the offseason, the Bears made a shift and signed all the players they needed to get their offensive line the way they wanted.

Unfortunately, Ozzy Trapilo went down in the Wild Card Round with a left patellar tendon injury, and they're going to have to find someone to fill the void at left tackle. It looks like they may have their guy, as there's a chance that Joe Thuney will be moving over after playing left guard this season, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“But for the divisional-round playoff meeting against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening at Soldier Field, Thuney could be the short-term answer at left tackle,” Briggs wrote. “Two sources said they believe the Bears are strongly considering shifting Thuney to left tackle with Jordan McFadden or rookie Luke Newman slotting in at left guard.

“Thuney, 33, has experience at left tackle as recently as last season when the Kansas City Chiefs, after a series of injuries on the offensive line, used him there in a bid to stabilize the line in front of Patrick Mahomes in Weeks 15 to 17 of the regular season. Thuney then played left tackle in three playoffs games, including the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.”

With Thuney already having experience at the position, it shouldn't be a rough transition if they have to do it. At the same time, it'll be something he hasn't been used to doing this season, so it could be rough at times, but Thuney is a pro and should know how to adjust on the fly, as he did with the Chiefs.

The hope is that if he moves to left tackle, whoever takes over at left guard can hold up their end of the bargain, because if not, Williams could be in trouble.