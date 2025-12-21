After the Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers in shocking fashion, wide receiver DJ Moore was seen donning a cheese grater hat. Now, quarterback Caleb Williams followed suit.

Williams attended a community event on Sunday, handing out food. As he did so, the quarterback was seen wearing a cheese grater hat of his own, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

#Bears QB Caleb Williams doing community work today with a cheese grater hat on. pic.twitter.com/PrNt1IbLnn https://t.co/4eS5ky9ztx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Williams and Moore both played a crucial role in the 22-16 victory. The quarterback completed 19-of-34 passes for 250 yards and two touchdown. The receiver led Chicago with five grabs for 97 yards and a touchdown. But Williams and Moore's biggest play came on the Bears' first drive of overtime.

After a pair of solid runs from D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai set up first-and-10, the Bears called a play-action pass. Williams had time in the pocket and found Moore in single coverage streaking down field. The pass dropped right into the basket and Moore managed to make the catch.

Their connection came after Chicago made an improbable comeback. A recovered onside kick followed up by a last-second touchdown put the Bears in a position to even win the game. Actually coming away victorious gave Williams and Moore the right to wear their cheese grater hats.

The job still isn't even finished. Even at 11-4, Chicago has not officially clinched their spot in the playoffs. They have two crucial matchups on the docket against the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions. How the Bears fare in those games will determine the regular season's outcome.

Coming out of Week 16 though, everyone involved with the Bears has an extra pep in their step. Williams and Moore don't mind showing that off by wearing cheese graters.