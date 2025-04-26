On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, teams like the Chicago Bears call on their legends, their current players, and occasionally even their superfans to announce the picks in Rounds 2 and 3.

And who did the Bears look to for that very occasion at pick 56? Well that would be WWE Superstar and Chicago superfan Seth Rollins, who took the opportunity to cut an all-time great heel promo on the host city Green Bay Packers that will certainly be replayed at future drafts for years to come.

“I know you all are mad because championship gold looks good on the blue and orange. But with all seriousness, Green Bay, we are in the shadow of Lambeau Field. And I love Lambeau Field because the King of the North, the best quarterback in the NFC North, Caleb Williams, is undefeated at Lambeau Field!” Rollins declared.

“And in case you aren't familiar with my game, let me remind you, I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins. And I am here to tell you that with the 56th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the greatest franchise in the NFL, the Chicago Bears, select Ozzie Trapilo, tackle from Boston College! Let's burn it down and Bear Down, Chicago!”

Goodness gracious, while Rollins is always good, ever since he turned heel on CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 with the help of Paul Heyman, he has been on an absolute roll, showing no regard for decorum in the pursuit of maximum heat.

Did Rollins take Trapilo's moment just a little bit? Maybe so, as fans were talking more about “The Visionary” than the offensive tackle from Boston College. But in the end, the middle of the second round got a little extra sizzle, as “The Revolutionary” took the stage and subsequently “burned it down” like his theme song suggests.