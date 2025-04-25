And just like that, the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books.

Thirty-one teams made selections, 32 players were selected, and as a result, 32 young men saw a lifetime of hard work vindicated with a dream-come-true phone call.

But what about the players who didn't hear their name called? What about the prospects who flew to Green Bay to walk across the stage, only to spend their night in the Green Room? What about the hundreds more at home hitting up their agents for the latest intel? How does it feel to still have their future up in the air?

Well, with two more rounds set to take place on Friday, 70 more players will get that fateful phone call when the draft opens up at 7 PM EST, including plenty of top-tier collegiate players who likely had first-round grades on more than a few draft boards heading into the festivities in Green Bay. While a Night 1 snub may have been disappointing, these ten players shouldn't have to wait long to hear their numbers called on Night 2.

Shedeur Sanders

When it comes to players not drafted on Day 1, the most surprising from a mainstream perspective has to be Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback out of Colorado and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Once considered a coin flip to go first overall with Cam Ward, Sanders had one of the rougher pre-draft processes of any player in recent memory, with everything from his character to his arm strength called into question on the way to a slip out of the first round.

While one may question the New York Giants' decision to draft Jaxson Dart over Sanders, in the end, Sanders will almost certainly be a top-40 pick, as between the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints, there are enough quarterback-needy teams to justify a high second-round selection.

Mike Green

For much of the offseason, Mike Green looked like a future first-round pick and maybe even one selected in the top half of the proceedings. However, past allegations of sexual abuse came to light regarding the Marshall edge rusher, and all 31 teams who made a pick in the first round opted against bringing Green on board.

Could Green go high on Day 2? Maybe yes, maybe no, as his talent certainly warrants it, but if teams aren't willing to take the risk, he may find himself undrafted and outside of the NFL until his matters are resolved one way or the other.

Will Johnson

Will Johnson is another player many expected to go before pick 20 at one point in time, but red flags about the health of his knee, with some wondering if he'll be able to have a long and healthy career, made more than a few teams pass on him for other defensive backs.

Could Johnson be a ticking time bomb, much like players in the past, like Myles Jack, who suffered a similar fall due to long-term injury concerns? Potentially so, but Jack went in the second round and ended up having a long and fruitful career in the NFL, and that same fate could befall Johnson, too, if he's treated correctly. With top 20 talent and a chip on his shoulder, some team will be very happy to draft Johnson on Day 2.

Nick Emanworki

Widely considered the winner of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, some talent evaluators had Emanworki as their safety number one in this year's class over the player who long had the title, Malaki Starks.

On paper, that evaluation is fair. Emanworki is fast, long, and disruptive, with linebacker size and cornerback speed. In a league that is getting faster and more versatile by the year, his ability to do a little bit of everything could blossom into a chess piece role for a variety of different schemes.

While Emanworki didn't end up going in the first round, he's a borderline to go top-40 and will make some team very happy with his addition to their defensive backfield.

Donovan Ezeiruaku

After a dominant career at Boston College, Donovan Ezeiruaku was one of the late risers of the pre-draft process, with mock drafts routinely placing him on playoff teams as a designated pass rusher.

Unfortunately for Ezeiruaku, things didn't shake out in his favor, with teams answering their pass rusher needs with other players. Fortunately, that doesn't mean he can't still become a great NFL player or land with a team that could use him to the optimal of his abilities. Whether targeted by a team like the Cleveland Browns with one of their two early second-round picks or a playoff team trades up for his services, the future is looking bright for the Boston College rusher.

Nic Scourton

The college teammate of Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton was by far the more productive of the duo during their time together at Texas A&M.

While some have called Scourton a tweener, or knocked him for having shorter than ideal arm length, his unique rushing style and ability to attack the pocket from outside and in should create mismatches just like it did at the collegiate level.

Is his game for everyone? No, but for teams who like to rotate their rushers and give offensive linemen different looks throughout a game, Scourton should be a very productive player with serious schematic versatility.

Mason Taylor

Down the stretch, Todd McShay banged the table hard for Mason Taylor going in the first round. The first tight end in LSU history with 1000 receiving yards, Taylor looks like an NFL tight end, standing 6-foot-5 with a stout frame and long arms. While he may not be an elite run blocker from day 1, more than a few teams could start the collegiate Tiger from day 1, with McShay suggesting he could be an ideal Dallas Goedert replacement for the Eagles.

Ultimately, Philadelphia did not draft Taylor, instead using their first-round pick on Jihad Campbell. Fortunately, Taylor shouldn't have to wait long before he comes off the board, as one way or another, he's favored to be the third tight end off the board.

Carson Schwesinger

While Howie Roseman may have taken the first off-ball linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft – though he could end up being more of an edge rusher this fall – Carson Schwesinger is a borderline lock to be the second tight end off the board, likely near the top of the second round.

A three-year performer at UCLA, Schwesinger worked his way up from a walk-on to an All-American in Wildwood and is now a favorite to start at the NFL level thanks to a strong showing in 2024. Though his athleticism may not be elite, his effort is, and for a team looking for a leader in the middle of their defense, Schwesinger should be a priority at the top of the board on Day 2, especially for a team in need of a defensive identity moving forward.

Trey Amos

And last but not least, while Walter Nonen was the first player from Ole Miss to hear his name called on Day 1, and Jaxson Dart followed close behind to the Giants, Trey Amos' name shouldn't be that far behind. A big, long cornerback who was often mocked to teams like the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the first round, an Amos landing spot came off the board when Les Snead traded his pick to New York to facilitate Dart's selection.

Could Amos still end up going to the Rams, who now pick at spot 46? Potentially so, but don't be surprised if he's already off the board at that point, as cornerbacks with his size and bite are a hot commodity in the NFL.