Recently, known Chicago Bears fan, WWE star Seth Rollins, was seen trying to recruit Las Vegas Raiders player Maxx Crosby to his team.

The two were seen talking recently, and Rollins said that the Bears could “use” having Crosby on the team. He sheepishly replied, “I don't know about that.”

However, WWE fans may see Crosby get in the ring at WrestleMania 41, which is being held at the Raiders' home of Allegiant Stadium. “I might have to give you a call,” Crosby told Rollins.

The “Visionary” replied, “We'll get you in the ring, show you what's up.”

There is precedent for NFL players getting into the ring. At WrestleMania 39, San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle got involved in a match between The Miz and Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter.

The following year, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson got involved in a match as well. They helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

So, we will see if Maxx Crosby gets physical at WWE WrestleMania 41 — perhaps he will have an interaction with the Chicago Bears superfan Seth Rollins. He would join the growing list of NFL pros to get in the ring if so.

Who is Bears fan, WWE star Seth Rollins?

Since joining the WWE main roster in 2012, Rollins has become one of their top stars. He debuted alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, in AEW, as part of the Shield.

The dominant faction ran roughshod through WWE for almost two years. They eventually broke up in 2014 when Rollins joined the Authority. He betrayed Reigns and Ambrose. The former has still yet to forgive Rollins for the betrayal.

They recently had a face-off at the 2025 Royal Rumble. While they were fighting near the ropes, CM Punk threw both of them out of the ring. Rollins then attacked Reigns and Punk on the floor.

Shortly after turning on the Shield, Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He subsequently cashed his contract in on Brock Lesnar during his WrestleMania 31 match against Reigns. Rollins stole the WE World Heavyweight Championship from them and held it for 220 days.

Rollins had to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a live event. He has since won four more main roster world championships.

His World Heavyweight Championship reign

In 2023, Rollins won a tournament to become the first World Heavyweight Championship after it was reintroduced. He defeated AJ Styles in the finals at Night of Champions.

He held the championship for over 300 days, successfully defending it against the likes of Finn Bálor, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre during his run.

His reign ended at WrestleMania 40 in a match against McIntyre. He then took time off to get surgery to repair his meniscus after pulling double duty at WrestleMania 40.

Since his return, Rollins has had matches against Damian Priest, “Big” Bronson Reed, and CM Punk. He then participated in the 2025 Royal Rumble in a losing effort.