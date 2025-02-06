The Las Vegas Raiders are in for plenty of changes this offseason. Las Vegas fired Antonio Pierce after one season as head coach. Now Pete Carroll is in charge and will likely reshape the roster to fit his vision of the team. That is music to Maxx Crosby's ears.

The Raiders edge rusher opened up when talking about the future of the organization on PFT Live in New Orleans on Thursday.

During that interview, Crosby said he wants to be a leader for the Raiders as they continue to quest for a Super Bowl appearance. He would prefer that to jumping onto a new team that already has the pieces in place.

Crosby also admitted he wasn't always certain this could happen in Las Vegas.

“I’ve had doubts in the past,” Crosby said. “I feel like this past year was the hardest part of my career. Battling through injury the whole year, struggling, losing 10 games in a row. Up here, it makes you start questioning a lot of things.”

Thankfully, Crosby's perspective has changed over the past month. He admitted that the arrival of Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek make him “the most optimistic I've been” since joining the Raiders. The presence of Tom Brady as a minority owner also makes Crosby optimistic about the future in Las Vegas.

Maxx Crosby on why he was fired up when Raiders hired Pete Carroll as head coach

Crosby is finally pleased with the front office and coaching staff in Las Vegas. It all seemingly started with Pete Carroll.

Crosby was reportedly thrilled when Las Vegas hired Carroll as their next head coach. He shared his immediate reaction to the news on the Let's Go podcast on Sirius XM Radio last week.

Crosby said he “loves” the move and is excited to work with a high-energy coach like Carroll.

“As a competitor and someone who brings energy all the time and lives off that, and expects it from others, I love somebody with that type of mentality,” Crosby said. “[Pete Carroll] is a winner; he's done it his whole career. It's exciting to see what's going to come.”

Carroll certainly has a track record of success. He has a head coaching record of 170-120-1 throughout his 18 season in the NFL. Carroll's teams have gone 10-9 in the postseason, including two Super Bowl appearances in Seattle.

Crosby and the rest of Raider Nation are hopeful that he can have similar success in Las Vegas.