Former Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael has battled a series of health issues stemming from his ALS diagnosis. In February 2024, the former Bears defensive tackle spent several days in a Chicago-area hospital. Now he is back home, per NBC Sports.

Former Bears legend has improvement in condition amid his tough ALS battle

Steve McMichael announced his ALS diagnosis in 2021. Since then, he has had a few medical scares. The former Bears tackle caught pneumonia and was hospitalized in August 2023. A few months later, McMichael found himself back in the ICU.

He developed a urinary tract infection in addition to another round of pneumonia. At the same time, he battled MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant staph infection. Thankfully, the hospital staff helped restore McMichael to a stable condition.

McMichael returned home with around-the-clock nursing care and antibiotics to help him fight his infections. McMichael's family spokesperson Betsy Shepherd provided a statement amid the former Chicago star's health battle.

“The outpouring of love, support, and prayers have helped Steve get through his latest battle. All he wanted was to get home to [his wife] Misty and [daughter] Macy where he feels most comfortable,” Shepherd said, via the Associated Press.

The Chicago legend was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. He spent 13 years as a DT for the Bears and was a key contributor to the team's Super Bowl XX victory. In addition, McMichael earned two Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro selections in his NFL career.

Hopefully, McMichael can remain healthy and comfortable as he returns home to be with his family.