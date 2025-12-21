Saturday’s overtime loss in Chicago ended in a way that drives coaches crazy, but Matt LaFleur didn’t turn it into a finger-pointing session afterward. Even with a 10-point lead gone in the final two minutes and the game slipping away 22-16 in OT, he leaned on the effort and fight his group showed instead of letting one late sequence define the night.

The play everyone circled, though, was the onside kick that helped crack the door open for the Bears, and Romeo Doubs didn’t duck it. Speaking to reporters, Doubs put the mistake on himself in blunt terms, telling Matt Schneidman that he missed it, that he’d been repping it all week, and that he was willing to take “1000%” of the blame.

Ryan Wood added the detail that Doubs said he “misjudged” Cairo Santos’ onside attempt, describing it as a slow roller that was tougher to track. When asked what he should’ve done differently, Doubs pointed to his own footwork and mindset, saying he took three steps back and should have attacked the football.

That’s the part that stings for a receiver, it’s not some exotic scheme, it’s a moment where one clean, aggressive decision ends the drama.

The frustration is obvious, but accountability matters too, especially in a rivalry game where the margin becomes tight late. Nobody in that locker room needs a speech about it. They just need the next rep to look like the one he’s describing.

One other takeaway from the game was Malik Willis’ showing after Jordan Love exited in the second quarter with a concussion.

Willis threw for over 120 yards with a touchdown, added more than 40 rushing yards, and accounted for three total scores without a turnover, including a 33-yard connection to Doubs, which is the kind of performance that gets remembered when teams start shopping for quarterback help.

Green Bay can’t get the ending back, but how they respond to it is still on them, and Doubs already made his choice about how to handle his part.