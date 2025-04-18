The Chicago Bears are looking to make a statement in the first year of the Ben Johnson era and they plan to do so via the NFL Draft. They are looking to add some instant-impact pieces to their roster, including Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

ESPN NFL Draft analysts Jordan Reid and Field Yates believe there are routes the Bears could take to acquire any of those three players.

“Keep an eye on the Bears at No. 10 overall; I could see them getting some calls,” Reid wrote. “If the Saints don't take a QB at No. 9, things could get really interesting from that point on…. Multiple NFL teams need a versatile tight end in their offense, so don't be surprised if someone jumps at the chance to take Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland.”

Yates is confident the Bears could find a way to land the prized running back in Jeanty.

“If we get one, I think it'd manifest from a team trying to get Warren or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (though Jeanty could be a prime target for the Raiders at No. 6),” Yates wrote. “The Bears lurk as an obvious potential home for either prospect, so an interested team might give Carolina (No. 8) or New Orleans (No. 9) a call to leapfrog Chicago. Both the Panthers and Saints might be interested in loading up on picks.”

Whatever the Bears decide to do, it could go a long way toward determining what kind of tenure Johnson will have as Chicago's head coach.

Bears DC wants Kyler Allen to step up

The Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen want cornerback Kyler Allen to carry a bigger load for the team this season.

“He's played more outside corner, so obviously that would be the comfort level, but some of the things that I've seen him do, and the way that he fits in the run game tells me he's a good fit at safety,” Allen said via Bears Wire.

“We've had guys that have had flexibility to play a lot of different positions. I think that's important in today's football, where you're not just locked into one thing, being able to play multiple, and do a lot of different things.

The Bears defense as a unit is expected to take a step forward, and Allen will be tasked with helping lead the way in the secondary.