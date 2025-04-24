The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 NFL Draft armed with momentum, clarity, and perhaps most importantly—options. After a whirlwind offseason that brought sweeping changes to both sides of the ball, the franchise finds itself on the verge of a new era. Quarterback Caleb Williams now has more stability in the trenches. Meanwhile, the defense has been injected with fresh talent. Of course, the front office—led by Ryan Poles—isn’t done. If the Bears are serious about competing in the NFC North this year and beyond, the upcoming draft will be pivotal in shaping that trajectory. As Chicago prepares for its moment on the clock, here are three bold predictions for what could unfold when the picks start flying.

Trenches Transformed, Eyes on the Perimeter

In 2024, the Bears ranked near the bottom of the league in offensive line spending. That changed in a big way this offseason. Poles made the offensive interior a top priority. They traded for veteran guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. They also signed center Drew Dalman as soon as the negotiating window opened. Now, they have a completely overhauled interior line designed to better protect star QB Caleb Williams. This should also revive a stagnant run game that struggled to gain traction last year.

Sure, the upgrades in the trenches were much needed. However, the defensive additions raised a few eyebrows. Chicago committed $60.5 million in guarantees to defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. That was a hefty investment for a pair who combined for just 5.5 sacks in 2024.

Still, this offseason wasn’t about perfect value. It was about building a foundation. The most critical piece of the Bears’ 2025 puzzle is elevating Williams and the offense under new head coach Ben Johnson. By reinforcing the offensive line, Chicago took a significant step in that direction. They may have paid a premium, but the payoff could be worth it. What they still lack, however, are true difference-makers on the perimeter. That's both at receiver and along the edge. Fortunately, the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with exactly those types of playmakers.

Here we'll try to look at the three last-minute predictions for the Chicago Bears looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Tetairoa McMillan Becomes Caleb Williams’ Go-To Guy

Don’t be surprised if Chicago uses its 10th overall pick to add one of the most dynamic wide receivers in this class—Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona. He isn’t just a red-zone threat—he’s a potential WR1 from day one. Recall that McMillan averaged nearly 16 yards per catch in his final collegiate season and was a matchup nightmare against both zone and man coverage.

McMillan would give Williams a reliable target who can stretch the field. He could also dominate in contested-catch situations and take pressure off DJ Moore. Sure, Bears already boast a promising offensive core. However, McMillan’s arrival would shift them into one of the most balanced young units in the league. With Moore operating underneath, McMillan and Rome Odunze thriving outside the numbers, and Cole Kmet manning the middle, Chicago’s aerial attack could finally rise to modern standards.

2. Defensive Line Reinforcements Continue on Day 2

Despite adding Jarrett and Odeyingbo, don’t be surprised if the Bears continue to stack assets along the defensive line. There’s a good chance that Poles double-dips in the trenches. Names like Darius Alexander (Toledo), Tyleik Williams (Ohio State), and Alfred Collins (Texas) all bring unique skill sets that could thrive in Chicago’s evolving scheme.

Alexander, in particular, is a relentless interior disruptor who posted 3.5 sacks last season. Williams, a massive presence in the middle, clogs lanes and excels in two-gap responsibilities. Collins offers raw upside as a developmental five-tech who could be molded into a long-term starter. Investing in these prospects would not only boost Chicago’s defensive rotation. It would also keep their veteran additions fresh and effective throughout the season.

3. A Sleeper Playmaker: RB Brashard Smith Adds Spark and Versatility

Don’t be shocked if the Bears also take a flyer on a versatile offensive weapon like Brashard Smith in the later rounds. The SMU product—originally a wide receiver—has transitioned into a Swiss Army knife running back with elite speed. His 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed and ability to contribute in the return game make him a rare Day 3 value pick.

Smith wouldn’t be expected to carry the load, though. Still, as a change-of-pace option behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, he could bring explosion to the backfield and special teams. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle could find creative ways to deploy Smith in motion packages, jet sweeps, or third-down mismatches. That's exactly the type of wrinkle that can extend drives and energize an offense.

A Draft That Can Define the Poles-Williams Era

The 2025 NFL Draft isn’t just another checkpoint in the Bears’ rebuild—it’s a defining moment. The free agency moves made earlier this year laid the groundwork. Now, with strategic picks like McMillan, defensive line reinforcements, and an electric playmaker like Smith, Chicago has a chance to finish building something special.

The NFC North is as open as it’s been in years. Green Bay is ascending, Detroit is a legitimate contender, and Minnesota is in transition. If the Bears can hit on these final pieces, they won’t just be playing catch-up—they’ll be leading the pack.