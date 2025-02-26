The Chicago Bears are at a pivotal moment. Following another frustrating season, the franchise enters an offseason that could shape its long-term trajectory. Sure, they’ve made progress in acquiring young talent and reshaping the roster. However, there are still glaring gaps preventing them from becoming legitimate contenders. To take a meaningful step forward in 2025, the Bears must be bold in the trade market.

Turning the Page on Another Disappointing Year

Caleb Williams' introduction to the NFL wasn’t ideal. However, there’s optimism that better days are ahead. The way Chicago has already approached this offseason suggests the franchise is headed in the right direction.

A major turning point came when the Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus and brought in highly sought-after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions. Johnson was one of the most coveted coaching candidates this cycle. He is arguably the perfect leader to develop Williams while steering the Bears toward sustained success.

Despite his impressive credentials, Johnson has a significant challenge ahead. The Bears must address several roster deficiencies. This is particularly true on defense. Fortunately, Chicago has the resources to reshape the team. They boast significant cap space and three selections in the top 41 of the upcoming NFL Draft. Now, it’s up to Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles to make the right moves—starting with securing a superstar like the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect trade that the Chicago Bears must try to complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

A Defining Offseason Ahead

Holding the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are facing a crucial decision. They can opt to use their first-round selection to kick off the Ben Johnson era with a promising rookie. However, the more intriguing path involves taking a bold swing and trading their pick for an established star. With multiple high-profile veterans reportedly on the trade block, this could be the perfect time for Chicago to make a franchise-altering move.

Yes, bolstering the defensive line through the draft is a safe option. This is especially true with several top-tier prospects available. However, the Bears could benefit even more by going all-in on acquiring Garrett from the Browns.

The Game-Changer Chicago Needs

Garrett has made it clear that he wants to join a team ready to compete. Sure, the Bears aren’t yet a contender. That said, they are trending in the right direction. With Ben Johnson now leading the charge, Chicago has an opportunity to take a major leap forward in 2025.

Garrett could be the missing piece in Chicago’s defensive puzzle. The soon-to-be 30-year-old pass rusher may come at a high cost. However, his impact would be immediate. Widely regarded as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, Garrett has dominated offensive lines since being selected first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has registered double-digit sack totals in six straight seasons. As such, he has cemented himself as a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Despite dealing with injuries in 2024, Garrett remained a force. He posted 14.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits while serving as the backbone of Cleveland’s defense. A six-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, he has racked up 102.5 sacks in 117 career games. In addition, he hasn’t recorded fewer than 14 sacks in a season since 2020.

For the Bears, adding Garrett would instantly create one of the league’s most dangerous pass-rushing duos alongside Montez Sweat. Garrett’s arrival would immediately elevate the entire defense. If the Bears want to accelerate their rebuild and follow the Philadelphia Eagles’ blueprint for Super Bowl success, Garrett is the ideal player to lead that charge.

Why Cleveland Might Be Willing to Deal Garrett

Trading an elite pass rusher like Garrett might seem improbable. That said, there are several factors that could push Cleveland to consider it. The Browns are in a difficult salary cap situation. They have multiple massive contracts on their books—including Deshaun Watson’s enormous deal. Yes, Garrett’s production justifies his contract. However, his high cap hit makes it challenging for Cleveland to address other areas of need.

Additionally, the Browns might be looking toward the future. With an aging roster in certain key positions and limited draft capital, they could view trading Garrett as a way to acquire valuable assets and maintain long-term flexibility. If the Bears make a compelling offer, Cleveland might be more open to negotiations than expected.

Constructing the Ideal Trade Package

If the Bears want Garrett, they’ll need to put together a strong trade package that entices the Browns while keeping their own long-term goals in mind. A reasonable offer could look like this:

Bears Receive:

– Myles Garrett, EDGE

Browns Receive:

– 2025 No. 10 overall pick

– 2026 second-round pick

– DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

For Cleveland, this deal provides valuable draft capital while adding a young defensive lineman in Dexter. The Browns would have the flexibility to reinvest in their roster. Meanwhile, the Bears would be securing a proven superstar rather than taking a gamble on an unproven rookie.

How Garrett Transforms the Bears in 2025

Chicago’s defense has struggled to generate consistent pressure. Adding Garrett would immediately solve that issue. With Sweat already in place, the Bears could deploy one of the most feared pass-rushing duos in the league. Garrett’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses would also open up opportunities for other defensive playmakers. This would force quarterbacks into rushed decisions and allowing the Bears’ secondary to play more aggressively.

Beyond the stats, trading for Garrett would send a strong message—that Chicago is no longer content with gradual rebuilding. Instead, they are ready to compete now and build a legitimate playoff contender.

A Move the Bears Must Make

With a new head coach, a young quarterback, and a promising direction, the Bears are on the verge of a breakthrough. However, to take the next step, they must address their biggest weakness—the pass rush.

Myles Garrett is the perfect solution. He is an established star, a proven leader, and exactly the type of game-changing talent that can transform Chicago’s defense. The Bears have the resources to make this trade happen, and if they’re serious about competing in 2025, they can’t afford to miss this opportunity.