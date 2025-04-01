It’s a knee-deep mess for the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson, despite the coach’s message. And the Bengals still need to shake up the defensive roster. To help with that, here is a seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

The Bengals barely missed the playoffs last season despite putting together a tremendous offensive season. So it should come as no surprise that two of the team’s glaring needs come on the defensive side of the ball. They need help on the defensive line and linebacker while also needing to shore up the offensive line at the guard position.

So what did the PFF simulator throw the Bengals’ way?

Bengals get DT Kenneth Grant at No. 17 overall

It’s a good first step for the Bengals. They needed help on the defensive line and Grant has the potential to be a good one. He’s 6-foot-4 and weighs 331 pounds. That frame serves him well, according to nfl.com.

“Grant is a broad-bodied nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease.

“(Grant) had some sack production in college, and we could see him improve in that area once he learns to create more rush space with his hands. Grant’s game will finally come together in full when he’s able to take his impressive physical attributes and impose his will on opponents.”

One reason the Bengals might look toward Grant in real life is how he might fit into the scheme of new defensive coordinator Al Golden. And that means creating havoc, according to bengals.com.

“I know Al Golden has a tremendous plan having been with us, having been to college, Notre Dame was an outstanding tackling team,” Taylor said. “There's a lot of things that I'm excited to watch and I'll do to make sure that we can continue to enhance that with our guys.”

Pick No. 49 brings in a safety

Again, just what the doctor ordered for the Bengals. They got Xavier Watts, a tough safety from Notre Dame who will fit into Golden’s plans as a package deal. Zierlein rated him as an eventual plus starter.

“Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments,” Zierlein wrote. “Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety.

“He lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro. His ball skills and production are intoxicating, but his run support and tackling are quite sobering. Watts lacks pursuit discipline and fails to break down in space, leading to open-field misses and back-breaking mistakes.”

It’s a good solid second-round pick for the Bengals.

Edge rusher Elijah Roberts is Round 3 pick

This is the first miss for the simulator. While the Bengals can surely use an edge rusher, the SMU product doesn’t bring a lot of excitement to the draft table.

“Productive base end with good play strength who continues to add weight to his frame,” Zierlein wrote. “Roberts has chalked up stats as a standing defender but isn’t athletic enough to play as a 3-4 outside ‘backer in the NFL and might not have the brutality to play inside at three-technique despite his size.”

Bengals stay on defense in Round 4

This is another shaky selection as cornerback Mello Dotson, a Kansas product, doesn’t have much of a ceiling. Zierlein called Dotson a candidate for the practice squad or maybe the bottom of the roster.

“Instinctive outside corner with impressive ball production,” Zierlein wrote. “Dotson has adequate NFL size and a good feel for reading routes underneath, but he struggles to stay connected if the play travels beyond the first level. He has good instincts and eyes in zone coverage. (And) he triggers on throws with efficiency and ballhawking angles to take it away. He lacks speed and could struggle making plays downfield.”

Why pick a weak cornerback here when Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton could have added depth to that already strong group? Also, linebacker Jack Kiser remained on the board. And that’s a need position.

Yet another defender lands in Round 5

Linebacker Kobe King out of Penn State turned out to be a great pick for this late in the draft. He projects as a potential starter down the road.

“Big, productive inside linebacker who needs to play with good technique to make up for athletic and speed limitations,” Zierlein wrote. “King is best in the confines of the box, where he can play downhill and utilize his physicality. He’s good with block take-ons and can compress the runner’s workspace.”

Bengals address defensive line again

The final pick for the Bengals came in the form of Round 6 selection Junior Tafuna of Utah. He basically amounts to a potential roster filler.

Overall, the Bengals got off to a good start. But the Round 3 pick drove things in the wrong direction. Grade: B-minus.