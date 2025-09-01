The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2025 NFL season with more urgency than ever before. Last year’s 0-3 stumble to open the campaign nearly cost them a playoff berth. It forced Joe Burrow and company to claw their way back to a 9-8 finish. It was a reminder that in the hyper-competitive AFC, you can’t spot rivals a head start. Now, with the spotlight fixed firmly on Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and a Bengals roster that still carries championship expectations, the season kicks off with a pivotal road test. They enter Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. The stage is set for fireworks, questions, and perhaps a few surprises.

Bengals-Browns Preview

The Bengals can’t afford another slow start to the season. Last year’s sluggish September nearly doomed them. Head coach Zac Taylor knows the franchise has little margin for error in an AFC loaded with contenders. Burrow, healthy and reportedly sharper than ever, is determined to prevent a repeat. With weapons like Chase, Tee Higgins, and third-year riser Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati boasts a passing attack capable of slicing through almost any secondary. Facing Cleveland in Week 1 is no soft landing. though. This is a rivalry game in hostile territory, with one of the league’s toughest defensive fronts ready to crash the party.

That’s the real question: are we sure the Bengals are going to be a legitimate football team in 2025? Under Taylor, this franchise has developed a maddening habit of opening seasons flat. A road trip to Cleveland means Cincy will face a fierce Dawg Pound crowd, a Browns defense anchored by Myles Garrett, and the unpredictability of Week 1. These could expose those familiar flaws. Sure, oddsmakers lean slightly toward the Bengals. However, no one in this rivalry expects an easy ride.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Bengals and the Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

1. Joe Burrow breaks out but gets sacked four times

Joe Burrow is poised for one of his best statistical seasons yet. Surrounded by Chase, Higgins, and Iosivas, the Bengals’ aerial assault is primed to thrive. Burrow’s timing, touch, and chemistry with his receivers could produce chunk plays and touchdowns against a Browns defense that occasionally bends against deep shots. Expect him to look every bit like a quarterback ready to contend for MVP votes.

That said, the offensive line remains Cincinnati’s biggest question mark. Even after years of investment, the unit continues to lack cohesion. Against Garrett and rookie Mason Graham, who adds fresh legs to Cleveland’s front, Burrow will be under siege. He has made a career of absorbing punishment and getting back up. However, Week 1 could be a familiar story: big numbers on the stat sheet alongside four sacks. It will be a reminder that Cincinnati’s ceiling ultimately hinges on whether their protection holds up when it matters most.

2. Chase Brown leads the ground game

If there’s a silver lining for the Bengals’ backfield, it’s Chase Brown’s rise to lead runner. Projected to surpass 1,500 scrimmage yards this season, Brown’s blend of speed, vision, and toughness gives Cincinnati a balanced threat they’ve lacked since Joe Mixon’s peak years. Week 1 could serve as Brown’s coming-out party. That's even against a Cleveland defense built to stuff the run.

Taylor’s staff knows the importance of not leaning entirely on Burrow’s arm. A steady dose of Brown could ease the pass rush and keep the offense in rhythm. Expect him to handle 18-22 touches and rack up over 100 total yards.

3. Joe Flacco starts for Browns

Cleveland’s quarterback situation is one of the most intriguing subplots in Week 1. Yes, the franchise has promising young talent in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. That said, the Browns are turning to veteran Joe Flacco to start the season. It’s a move rooted in stability. Flacco may not be flashy, but he brings a steady hand, leadership, and a willingness to test defenses vertically.

Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, looks ready to take over at some point in 2025. Still, the Browns are wisely choosing patience. Flacco gets the nod in Week 1, and while he may not light up the scoreboard, his presence ensures the Browns’ offense won’t implode under the pressure of a season opener. Bengals fans should respect him. Flacco’s arm, paired with playmakers like Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku, could cause headaches if Cincinnati’s secondary slips even once.

4. Tight scoring game, Bengals squeak out a win

Don’t expect a shootout. Between Cincinnati’s shaky offensive line and Cleveland’s defensive upgrades, this matchup screams low-scoring slugfest. Both defenses are capable of dictating tempo, and early-season jitters often tilt games toward conservative play-calling.

Still, the Bengals know they cannot stumble out of the gate again. Burrow will find just enough rhythm with Chase and Higgins, Brown will do enough on the ground, and Cincinnati’s defense will generate one key turnover against Flacco. It won’t be pretty, but it will be a statement. The Bengals leave Cleveland with a hard-fought, 23-20 victory. It’s exactly the kind of gritty start they need to avoid last year’s nightmare September.

Final thoughts

The Bengals’ Week 1 matchup against the Browns is more than just another game on the schedule. It's a litmus test for the entire season. Cincinnati has the talent to be one of the AFC’s most dangerous teams. However, the ghosts of slow starts loom large. Can Burrow shake the trend? Will the offensive line finally protect him? Can Brown carry the backfield load? And will Flacco really hold off Cleveland’s younger quarterbacks?

All of those questions collide in one of the league’s fiercest rivalries. The bold predictions paint a picture of a game defined by defense, grit, and a superstar quarterback refusing to let history repeat itself. For the Bengals, Week 1 in Cleveland isn’t just about survival. It’s about sending a message: this year will be different.