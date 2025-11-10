The Baltimore Ravens have found their stride once again. They appeared to be buried up to their necks after their first six games, but they have come out of their malaise and won their last three games. The Ravens have improved to 4-5 after their 27-19 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings and they are now in second place in the AFC North. They have a chance to catch the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3).

Safety Kyle Hamilton and the defense had a solid game against the Vikings. The Ravens did as well as any team in recent memory when it came to slowing down the production of All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy sent 12 passes in Jefferson's direction and the receiver had just 4 receptions for 37 yards. The Baltimore pass rush was able to deflect several of McCarthy's passes and the secondary did an excellent job of blanketing Jefferson.

Hamilton explained that the Ravens had a difficult time earlier in the year, but they are back to playing winning football and the problems earlier in the year appear to have made the team stronger.

“We got punched in the mouth earlier in the season, but now I think we’re responding well,” Hamilton said, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We’ll just have that scar tissue going forward.”

Ravens shut down Vikings offense

The Ravens had a difficult assignment in Week 10 because the Vikings were coming off an impressive road victory over the Detroit Lions. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy appeared to come of age in that game, but he could not operate smoothly against the Ravens defense.

McCarthy completed just 20 of 42 passes for 248 yards and he was intercepted twice and he had just 1 touchdown pass. While McCarthy was struggling for the Vikings, Lamar Jackson was able to deliver some key completions as he completed 17 of 29 passes for 176 yards with 1 TD pass.