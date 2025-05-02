The Cleveland Browns pulled off the biggest trade of the 2025 NFL draft when they swapped first-round selections with the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving back to the fifth overall pick. The Jaguars landed Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. But the Browns drafted Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham while adding a second-round pick in 2025 and a first-rounder in 2026.

While Hunter was widely considered a top-two prospect in the 2025 draft class, Graham was highly regarded as well, and he was the third-best player on Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board. But the big DT wasn’t quite as big as usual during the pre-draft festivities.

In college, Graham tipped the scales at a formidable 320 pounds. But at the NFL Combine he weighed in at a mere 296, according to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith. However, Graham reports that he’s now back up to 310 pounds.

The Browns’ new DT is almost back to his playing weight

“I was like 304 when I arrived at the Combine and that kind of week took a toll on me… I was in medical from 10 [a.m.] to 7:30 p.m., I missed some of my formal visits, but I feel like the weight’s not an issue. I’m 310 right now, I feel really good and kind of ready to go just right into rookie minicamp,” Graham explained, per PFT.

Although scouts and analysts note that it’s unusual for a defensive tackle to drop below 300 pounds, Graham brushed his weight fluctuations aside, saying he was hungry and dehydrated when weighing in at the Combine. He feels he’s back to a healthy weight following the draft and ready to get to work for the Browns.

Cleveland was widely considered a first-round landing spot for quarterback Shedeur Sanders but the team chose to bolster its defensive line instead while stockpiling draft picks for yet another rebuild.

After being selected by the team, Graham acknowledged being excited to join Myles Garrett in Cleveland. The veteran D-lineman initially requested a trade this offseason before ultimately agreeing to a four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns.

While Cleveland passed on taking a quarterback in the first round, the team did address the position, selecting Dillion Gabriel with the 94th overall pick and eventually landing Sanders at No. 144. The Browns decision to draft Sanders in the fifth round helped earn the team Kiper’s only A+ grade this year.