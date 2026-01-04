On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals' 2025 season came to a merciful end with a 20-18 home loss to the lowly Cleveland Browns. The big question heading into this game was whether or not Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett would break the single-season NFL sacks record, and he ultimately ended up doing so with a sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

After Garrett broke the record, the game was briefly paused to acknowledge the moment, similar to the way that the NBA paused a game three years ago when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for points.

One person who wasn't thrilled about the mid-game festivities was Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who made his opinion known after the game.

“We’re playing for our lives here. … In a critical moment like that… we were trying to be on the ball and tempo, and we couldn’t do anything,” said Taylor, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

It's unclear exactly what lives the Bengals were playing for on Sunday, considering the team had long since been eliminated from playoff contention. However, it's clear that Taylor was not too appreciative of the on-field ceremony for Garrett, especially in the Bengals' home stadium.

The Bengals could certainly use a player like Garrett, considering that their defense was once again among the league's worst this year, despite finding a way to bring back star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson following an offseason contract saga.

The Bengals have now missed the playoffs in three straight seasons, and fans are wondering if the clock might be ticking on the Joe Burrow era after it got off to such a promising start.

In any case, the Bengals are now officially in the midst of an offseason that has far more questions than answers heading into the 2026 season.