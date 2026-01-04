The Cleveland Browns are facing the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the regular season, and though they may not be playing for anything significant, it's still a divisional matchup. That means that big plays are meant to happen, and the Browns may have the first one of the day, thanks to Devin Bush.

He also made history by making the play, according to reporter Mary Kay Cabot. Unfortunately, he was penalized soon after.

“Browns Devin Bush's 97-yard INT TD was tied for the fourth-longest INT return by a Brown and the longest by a LB. Shelby Harris: The King of Bat. Browns lead Bengals 7-6 with :56 seconds left in 1Q,” Kay Cabot wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Browns' Devin Bush was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after his pick-6. He hit the Marshawn Lynch celebration into the end zone 😅pic.twitter.com/Pul0jGsbyU https://t.co/yJQcJ7bDqk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 4, 2026

The Browns' defense was flying around in the first half, and in the second quarter, they were able to score another touchdown after a fumble.

The Bengals fumble and the Browns TAKE IT BACK for a TD 😤 It’s the Browns’ 2nd defensive TD of the 1st half! pic.twitter.com/nVnWHJBZGw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 4, 2026

It hasn't been the season that the Browns wanted, but they did have some positive things come from their defense. Of course, Myles Garrett was himself on the defensive line, causing havoc in every way, but the secondary also was able to hold their own.

What held the Browns back for most of the year was the inconsistency on offense. They went through three different quarterbacks, with two of them being rookies, and there weren't many skill players they could rely on weekly. Quinshon Judkins had a nice rookie season, and so did Harold Fannin Jr., but other than that, there wasn't much production.

There's a chance it could be some more confusion next season, as Deshaun Watson is expected to be competing for the starting job, and if Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are still on the team, it will be another interesting training camp.

The one thing the Browns can count on is the defense, which should help them out a lot if they continue to get better.