Former First-team All-Pro cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones ripped fans who doubted owner Mike Brown would re-sign Cincinnati Bengals stars Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to new deals in free agency.

Speaking to TMZ, Jones had a strong message for fans who doubted Brown. He is excited for the Bengals stars, as he explained, “We just got paid, b***hes!” when their deals were brought up, throwing a water bottle in the air.

“I had to press Mr. Brown on the show the other day,” Jones said. “I told him, ‘Hey, man, y'all better hurry up and f**king get these boys paid. Guess what? Mr. Brown said, ‘Alright. I'll drop the bag.

“Shoutout to everybody insisting that — we are happy as a motherf**ker right now as Bengals fan[s]. And f**k you guys who said Mr. Brown wouldn't do it. Shove it up your a*s,” he continued.

When asked whether or not Higgins and Chase can live up to their contracts, Jones had no doubts. “They could have got more,” he proclaimed. “They deserve more.”

So, it sounds like Jones always believed in Brown to get the deals done. Bengals fans have to be thrilled that Higgins and Chase will stay with the team long-term. They are both critical parts of the Joe Burrow-led offense, which was one of the best in the NFL in 2024.

Adam “Pacman” Jones played most of his career with the Bengals from 2010-17. He was previously drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase free agency deals

Both Higgins and Chase agreed to four-year contract extensions with the Bengals on Sunday, March 16, 2025. Chase signed a four-year, $161 million contract. $112 million of that is guaranteed. He is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Chase, meanwhile, re-signed on a four-year, $115 million contract. According to reports, the first two years are fully guaranteed by the Bengals.

It was a long road for Higgins to get his contract extension. Recently, he switched agents and is now represented by Rocky Arcenaux, who also represents Chase. He reportedly told the Bengals they would need to re-sign Higgins to retain Chase. Teamwork makes the dream work, as they say.

Now, the band remains together for at least a couple of more years. The Bengals' offense will feature Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins once again in 2025. They just have to re-sign Trey Hendrickson.

In 2025, the Bengals had one of the most high-powered offenses in football. Chase led the league in catches (127), yards (1,708), and touchdowns (17). All three of those marks were career highs for the receiver. He was coming off a 100-catch, 1,216-yard season in 2023 with seven touchdowns.

Higgins was also a crucial part of the offense. As the number two wide receiver, he still caught 73 passes for 911 yards. He also added 10 touchdowns, a career-high.

Previously, Higgins had two 1,000-yard seasons (2021, 2022). However, he never caught more than seven touchdowns prior to 2024. The Bengals are likely hoping he continues doing that in 2025.

Burrow had a career-best season as well. He threw for 4,918 yards while completing over 70% of his passes. Additionally, he threw 43 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.