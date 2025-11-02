The 2025 NFL season has been a roller coaster ride for Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins. The Bengals' Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears was one of his upswings, as the 26-year-old's fifth touchdown of the season was easily his most impressive of the year.

Higgins was Cincinnati's leading receiver in the first half with three catches for 63 receiving yards and a touchdown. His third grab featured an acrobatic grab over Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright down the far sideline to give his team a 20-17 halftime lead.

TEE HIGGINS ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! CHIvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/NIyfPqQPn5 — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

The catch gave Higgins more yards in the first half than he had in seven of the Bengals' first eight games.

Higgins' 2025 season has been a tale of two differing playstyles. He has been one of the best receivers in the NFL against man coverage while struggling to find success against zone, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Bears' man-heavy defense plays right into Higgins' strengths, which he displayed in the first half. Chicago entered Week 9 deploying the fifth-most man-to-man coverage schemes in the league, per PFF.

Higgins' inconsistency has resulted in an up-and-down season, but he has been much better since the Bengals acquired Joe Flacco. With Flacco commanding the huddle, Higgins entered Week 9 averaging 67.3 receiving yards per game, as opposed to just 31.3 in his previous four games with Jake Browning.

Although Higgins was the Bengals' leading receiver at the break, Ja'Marr Chase joined him with a strong start to the game. Chase was blanked in the first quarter, but broke through in the second frame to enter the break with an identical three-catch, 63-yard first half.