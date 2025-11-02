The Cincinnati Bengals let one slip away on Sunday, as the team suffered a 47-42 Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears thanks to some late-game heroics from Caleb Williams. After the contest, Chase Brown voiced his frustration about the loss and shared an NSFW rant aimed at the defense.

Brown didn't mince words when talking about the Bengals' defense. He called out his teammates while talking with media members in the locker room, according to James Rapien of BengalsTalk.com. The 25-year-old running back was visibly upset with the defense after the offense managed to nearly surmount a fourth-quarter comeback.

“We just gotta play complementary football,” said Chase Brown. “We put the ball in the endzone, and go up a point at the end. Finish the f***ing game. Like, just end it. Like, that's it. That's what we need to do. Just end the f***ing game. Make 'em get us the ball back. Let us f***ing go to 22 victory and let's end the game. That's how I feel.”

"Finish the Fucking Game. Just End It. Just End The Fucking Game." – A Frustrated Chase Brown When Asked About the Bengals' Defense 47-42 Loss to the Bears. pic.twitter.com/bfUu1MEPOu — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 2, 2025

Cincinnati found itself down 41-27 with just 4:53 minutes remaining in the game after wide receiver DJ Moore ran one in from 17 yards out. Somehow, Joe Flacco and the Bengals put together two scoring drives unanswered to take a 42-41 lead with just 54 seconds left on the clock.

The defense just needed to prevent the Bears from driving down the field. However, Williams connected with tight end Colston Loveland on a bonkers 58-yard touchdown pass that ended up giving Chicago a 47-41 lead with only 17 seconds left on the clock.

Although there was some time remaining in the game, the Bengals just couldn't drive back down the field in time to score another touchdown to earn the win. The Week 9 loss is the sixth this season for Cincinnati.

The Bengals offense certainly did enough to earn the win, as 42 points is a lot for any franchise in the NFL. But the defense, which has seemingly been the Achilles heel for this organization for several years now, proved to be an issue on Sunday once again.