The Bengals’ defensive plan for Chicago may not include Trey Hendrickson, who is listed as doubtful due to a hip issue that has recently aggravated. The timing turns his status into a dual storyline, health and deadline, with fans wondering if this could be his last week in stripes or simply a pause before the stretch run.

Adam Schefter reported that Cincinnati has told teams it does not intend to trade Hendrickson; however, some around the league believe a loss to the Bears that drops the Bengals to 3-6 could test that stance. The message is firm today; the result could determine if it stays that way.

Context matters here. Hendrickson’s production remains premium, and Cincinnati’s path in a muddled AFC North keeps the door open if they stack wins, which is why the default posture is to hold. League chatter has also simplified the calculus.

The Bengals have rebuffed inquiries to this point and are evaluating everything through a 2025 lens, not a teardown. That is why Sunday’s outcome looms so large: a win supports the no-move position, a loss invites uncomfortable phone calls.

From a roster mechanics standpoint, moving an elite edge midseason only makes sense if the return is overwhelming and if the club is prepared to replace both his pressure rate and his snap share.

Otherwise, you risk turning every third and long into a liability for a defense that has leaned on four-man rush answers. Cincinnati’s front office also knows Hendrickson’s market value is maximized when multiple buyers are desperate, something that often spikes right before the buzzer, not weeks out.

There is also the health layer. If the hip limits him against Chicago, Cincinnati could justify patience, keeping the asset, letting him recover, and reassessing after a result that either sustains hope or narrows the lane.

As for hypothetical packages, one circulating concept from Dallas suggests a premium offer built around a future first, additional picks, and a young defender, the kind of structure that tries to make the Bengals blink by solving today and tomorrow in one shot.

The logic is straightforward: the Cowboys need a closer, and the Bengals would get premium capital without punting the season. Whether Cincinnati entertains that type of deal likely comes down to two things: the scoreboard in Chicago and how they value Hendrickson’s next 10 games versus the draft board.