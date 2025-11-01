Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been dealing with an AC joint shoulder sprain throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals' contest against the Chicago Bears. After speculation of his availability, it sounds like he'll be able to play on Sunday.

Reports indicate that Flacco, who is 40 years old, was cleared to play in the Bengals' Week 9 matchup against the Bears, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. However, it's said that the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is 100% healthy, but is going to hit the field anyway.

“Bengals QB Joe Flacco is planning to start on Sunday, sources say, barring something unforeseen with his AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. There was optimism after Thursday's practice, and that continued this weekend. No one knows how it'll react. But he's giving it a shot.”

Head coach Zac Taylor admitted how impressed he is with Flacco's determination to play through the injury. Ultimately, Taylor feels that the 18-year pro stepping up makes it so he and the Bengals will want to play for Joe Flacco even harder on Sunday.

“Coach Zac Taylor has been impressed with Joe Flacco's intention to play through injury: ‘When you see leaders and guys you're counting on doing that, how can you not give your all for those guys?'”

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.