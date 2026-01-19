After a difficult campaign defined by a 6-11 finish and recurring injuries, the internal atmosphere in Cincinnati remains surprisingly positive. Joe Flacco, who recently ended his brief tenure with the team, offered significant praise for head coach Zac Taylor. The veteran signal-caller characterized his time under Taylor as an unbelievable experience, signaling that the locker room culture remains intact despite the recent struggles.

This ringing endorsement from an 18-year veteran highlights a level of respect for the current coaching staff that often goes unseen during a losing season, suggesting the foundation for a turnaround is already in place.

In a strategic move to bolster the offensive depth, the franchise announced via its official social media channel that it has signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract extension.

Hudson has emerged as a consistent pass-catcher and a reliable safety valve for the offense, earning the trust of the coaching staff during a year of high volatility at the quarterback position. By securing his services through the 2026 season, the team provides Joe Burrow with a proven target as they look to rebuild their offensive identity and return to the high-scoring production that defined their previous Super Bowl run.

Article Continues Below

A commitment to stability was further echoed by Zac Taylor, who recently announced that no significant changes to the coaching staff will take place this year. While the defense suffered through one of its worst statistical performances, ranking 30th in points allowed, the organization is choosing to stand by its leaders, including director of player personnel Duke Tobin.

As the offseason progresses, the focus remains on ensuring that the 2026 campaign avoids the pitfalls of the previous year. Taylor has noted that the entire building shares a sense of optimism, believing the team is on a path to significant improvement.

This collective resolve to stand together after a disappointing year shows a firm trust in the established blueprint to prove that a healthy roster is all they need to reclaim their status as title contenders.