Despite the Cincinnati Bengals being 3-7, quarterback Joe Burrow is still determined to make his return from injury in 2025. After his return to practice, that could come as soon as Week 12 against the New England Patriots.

Burrow has officially been listed questionable, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. While no guarantee he'll suit up, the quarterback practiced all week. He even took first-team reps on Thursday. The Bengals are waiting to make their decision, but Burrow's debut can't be ruled out.

The quarterback hasn't been out since Week 2 with a significant toe injury. Cincinnati turned to Jake Browning before trading for veteran Joe Flacco. Neither answer has been particularly impressive, as evident by their record.

Still, adding Burrow back into the offense makes the Bengals a much different team. He was named to his second Pro Bowl in 2025, after leading the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43). Over his entire six-year NFL career, Burrow has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 19,190 yards, 142 touchdowns and 46 touchdowns. The Bengals have built their entire team around Burrow.

Now, even if he does return, Cincinnati still has immense defensive problems. Whatever the final outcome of the season is, they must make massive changes on that side of the ball. However, it's hard to look at the Bengals as a team without Burrow under center.

The Bengals are sure to be cautious. Especially in their current situation, the last thing they want is Burrow to get re-injured. But they also won't keep him off the field if he really wants to play. However, Cincinnati handles their Week 12 QB situation will be telling for both player and team.