The Green Bay Packers walked off the field Sunday with more questions than answers, and the injury list only grew as the night went on.

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers finished the game without right tackle Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams, both of whom sustained knee injuries. The early belief is that neither injury is long-term, but their availability moving forward will be worth monitoring as Green Bay pushes through the heart of the schedule.

Wide receiver Christian Watson also provided a brief scare. Watson left the game with a chest injury and was examined at a local hospital, but he traveled home with the team later that night, a positive sign after an initially tense moment on the sideline.

The most concerning update of the night, however, came from Packers head coach Matt LaFleur when asked about Micah Parsons. LaFleur told reporters the knee injury to Parsons, which is believed to be a torn ACL, “doesn’t look good.”

Add to that the fact that they lost to a Bo Nix masterclass as the Broncos beat them 34-26 behind a 302-yard 4 TD and no interception game from Nix.

On the other side, Jordan Love tried to steady things for the Packers offense, throwing 24 of 40 for 276 yards and one touchdown. However, his 2 interceptions proved costly for a Packers team that was already struggling.

For now, the Packers are left hoping the early optimism around Tom and Williams proves accurate. Depth becomes critical this time of year, and knee injuries have a way of lingering even when they’re labeled minor.

Green Bay will await further evaluations in the coming days, but Sunday served as a reminder of how quickly things can change.