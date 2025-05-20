There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson as the team tries to negotiate a new contract with him. Hendrickson is holding out for more money as he is set to make $16 million on his current contract, but the Bengals haven't offered him a deal that meets his desires. Hendrickson is going to continue to hold out until he gets what he deserves, and quarterback Joe Burrow has his back.

Joe Burrow addressed the Trey Hendrickson situation on Tuesday, and he defended his star teammate. He wants to see the Bengals pay Hendrickson what he is worth.

“Yeah, we'll see what happens with that,” Burrow said, according to a video from Ari Meirov. “You know, you guys all know how I feel about Trey, he's a great player. I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. He's very productive. He's a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. So, you know, like I said, we'll see what happens with that. But you know, I love Trey and hope he's with us.”

Hendrickson has been with the Bengals for four seasons now, and he has one more year on his current contract. He started his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints back in 2017. Hendrickson was selected by the Saints with the 103rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after a successful college career at FAU.

Since coming to Cincinnati, Hendrickson has been an absolute force, and he is a scary sight for opposing quarterbacks. In each of the last two seasons, Hendrickson finished the year with 17.5 sacks. He has emerged as one of the best edge rushers in the entire NFL, and if the Bengals don't end up paying him what he deserves, he will easily find his desired number elsewhere.