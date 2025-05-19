The ongoing saga between the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson has plenty of teams intrigued. One of those could be the Green Bay Packers.

After Hendrickson called out the Bengals' lack of communication, heading to the NFC North wouldn't be too bad. After all, he'd pair well with Rashan Gary in Jeff Hafley's defensive system, according to Matt Bowen of ESPN.

Not to mention, Lukas Van Ness, a 2023 first-rounder, is still developing at this stage. As a result, there is a path for Green Bay to add more to its defensive line.

No matter what, Hendrickson wants his money, and the Packers would be willing to spend because of his career season.

For instance, Hendrickson is a relentless defender off the edge. He has a plethora of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down.

Hendrickson had a league-high 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in 2024. This would be a big-time get for the Packers' defense, which tied for the eighth-most sacks last season (45).

The defensive line has some promise, but this could put Green Bay over the edge in a stacked NFC North and the NFC as a whole.

Would Trey Hendrickson want to go to the Packers?

From a geographical standpoint, Cincinnati and Green Bay are both similar. They're both colder states, which makes teams have more of a run-first option.

However, the NFC North has two teams that play in domes. It sounds silly, but that allows for teams to pass the ball with higher frequency. Thus, allowing Hendrickson more chances for sacks and making an immediate play on the quarterback.

Plus, playing with guys like Gary on the front line gives him more support.

Furthermore, he'll be able to keep playing winning football. Green Bay is a culture that best suits Hendrickson. He's a gritty player and not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Whatever happens, all options will be on the table for the All-Pro defensive end. After Hendrickson finished second in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he's made the case for being one of the league's most elite defensive ends.

Now, it's about finding the right money and the right team for Hendrickson.