The Cincinnati Bengals have some difficult decisions to make this offseason. Cincinnati has to find a way to pay multiple players with expiring contract, or risk losing them to free agency. Bengals QB Joe Burrow may have a solution that could keep Tee Higgins in Cincinnati for a long time.

Burrow appeared on Breakfast Ball on FS1 on Thursday to speak about the upcoming offseason for the Bengals. He was asked a pointed question about his faith in the Bengals organization.

“Do you have faith in the Brown family and the Bengals organization to do what [Philadelphia] has done, what San Francisco has done, and that is spend and spend and spend so they don't waste these prime years of a generational quarterback?” Craig Carton asked Burrow on Thursday, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Yeah I do,” Burrow replied. “We have the cap space to get it done. I want to make it happen, everybody involved [including] Trey [Hendrickson], Tee [Higgins], Ja'Marr [Chase], [Mike Gesicki], we all want to stay together. So when you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”

Carton then asked Burrow a follow-up question on whether or not he would be willing to take a pay cut to create more cap space for his teammates. Burrow simply replied “of course” to this idea.

Burrow currently counts $46 million against the salary cap in 2025. That leaves plenty of space to free up cap space for Higgins, Chase, and others.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins rumored to be likely to return to Cincinnati on extension

One NFL insider recently claimed that Higgins may be likely to return to Cincinnati after all.

James Palmer spoke about the buzz surrounding Higgins in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl 59 on Wednesday.

“Right now the buzz is there’s a greater chance of him returning to Cincinnati than going elsewhere, that really is the talk here in New Orleans,” James Palmer said on NFL Insider Notebook. “That there’s a greater chance of him coming back to Cincinnati than him hitting the open market.”

Palmer noted that Burrow is doing everything he can to try and keep Higgins from leaving in free agency.

“You know Joe Burrow is pushing his weight around and I think Joe Burrow really wants to see what type of weight he has,” Palmer continued. “He’s one of the quarterbacks in this league, and it doesn’t happen with all of them, to where the decision makers meet with him. It’s not like he makes any calls for the organization, but he is one of the quarterbacks in this league that the decision makers meet with him and ask for his input. So there is a buzz here that he’s returning. The one knock on Tee Higgins you would have to say is the health, the health is a legitimate concern.”

Hopefully Burrow can keep the band together for at least one more season.