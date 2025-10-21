The San Francisco 49ers are once again dealing with uncertainty at quarterback as Brock Purdy’s Week 8 status remains unclear. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the situation surrounding Purdy's injury is still “very much up in the air.” San Francisco had initially circled this week as the target for his return, but things haven’t gone as planned, raising questions ahead of the 49ers' Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Russini revealed that the 49ers expected both Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to return in time for this crucial game. However, after Purdy’s latest on-field workout, he reportedly didn’t feel great. That setback has left the team uncertain whether he’ll be ready when the Texans and 49ers square off. Purdy himself described his progress as “day-to-day,” showing that even he isn’t sure how his arm will respond in the next few practices.

The situation has been frustrating for both Brock Purdy and the 49ers. Fresh off signing a massive contract extension, Purdy had envisioned leading the 49ers offense into another deep playoff run. Instead, he’s been forced to sit out and watch. He’s dealing with a nagging pain that flares up whenever he pushes his limits during throwing drills or conditioning sessions.

Russini added that Purdy’s frustration is understandable. He’s competitive by nature and eager to return, but the 49ers medical staff remains cautious. His performance in Wednesday’s practice could be the deciding factor in determining whether he suits up in Week 8 or misses another game.

For now, the situation remains uncertain. The 49ers are taking every precaution while keeping an eye on how their young quarterback responds to treatment. With the Texans-49ers showdown fast approaching, the team knows it can’t afford more setbacks. Will Brock Purdy make it back in time to lead San Francisco in Week 8? Or will the 49ers have to survive without him?