Great players and teams are desperate to stay hungry. If they feel satisfied, the championship recipe does not work as intended. It is obviously difficult to remain ravenous after winning three Super Bowls in five years, but the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of history has prevented them from being truly content.

While Hall of Fame talent and coaching allows the franchise to regularly contend for Lombardi Trophies, the ever-important mental aspect of football is where it especially thrives. Look no further than KC's late-game victories over both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills this past postseason. A crucial component of this intangible is the infamous bulletin board material.

This term, while sometimes overblown, has surely given the Chiefs an extra bit of inspiration in their quest for NFL domination over the last half-decade. It does not have to be genuine disrespect. Vague, indirect comments that do not even qualify as jabs will do the trick, too.

Heck, Michael Jordan fabricated criticisms just to drive his unparalleled competitive edge a little further. Therefore, Patrick Mahomes and the two-time reigning champions can definitely take note of one specific soundbite from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and use it to push them forward next season.

However, if any franchise can overcome being placed on the Chiefs' “bulletin board,” it is probably the one that has been the biggest pin in their side during the last few years.

Joe Burrow touches on Bengals-Chiefs rivalry

Burrow exhilarated a hot crowd in the Cincinnati Bearcats' Fifth Third Arena while appearing on a live broadcast of Travis and Jason Kelce's “New Heights” podcast on Thursday. The 2022 Pro Bowler commended the Chiefs, but he also made a strong declaration that many fans echo.

“I think we’re built to beat them,” Burrow said when asked why this rivalry is so compelling, per ESPN's Ben Baby. There will inevitably be retorts of “how did it go last time?” and “how many rings do you have to show for it?” But the evidence supports this “bold” statement.



The Joe Burrow-led Bengals are 3-1 versus the Chiefs and own a momentous AFC Championship win over them in Arrowhead Stadium. KC finally vanquished its foe in last year's title game, squeaking by 23-20 to bring an end to the “Burrowhead” narrative.

A healthy Cincy team will have an opportunity to regain the upper hand in this rivalry, though. The confidence is certainly there, but even more importantly, so is the know-how. Although his playoff showings are not typically statistical masterpieces, Burrow exudes the “it” factor.

Burrow, Bengals looking to bounce back in 2024-25

Fans were denied a chance to witness another chapter of this captivating NFL conflict last postseason, as injuries hampered the Bengals throughout the year. Health questions will continue to hover above Burrow, but if the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year can enjoy another memorable return campaign, then the Chiefs could be in for another war.

Despite undergoing rather significant roster changes this offseason, Cincinnati can still match up well with the supreme ruler of the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase is an undeniable gamebreaker, Lou Anarumo has a capable defensive mind and Joe Burrow is the franchise QB who thrives when people underestimate him.

Though, the Chiefs do not mind being an “underdog” themselves, as this past year has shown. Before the 2024-25 season concludes, there could be many more things said from both sides. But Burrow's remark is going to have Bengals fans running through walls almost five months out from opening kickoff.

That is how you sell the NFL product and continue to build the best rivalry in football today.