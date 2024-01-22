After knocking off the Bills in the Divisional Round, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a warning to his peers.

How do the Kansas City Chiefs keep doing it? Many counted out the Chiefs this season amid their struggles throughout the year. They didn't have a losing record, but they looked awfully shaky during their wins. The belief was that the team would struggle once the playoffs start. Despite their supposed weakness, though, the Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship Game.

After knocking out the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are feeling pretty good. Mahomes sent out a confident message on Instagram after the win that will send shivers down his rivals' spines. The message itself was a reference to Bills' Dion Dawkins trash talking the star quarterback

While it wasn't on the same level as their 2021 Divisional Round clash, the Chiefs and the Bills still put on a great show. It was a down-to-the-wire affair that saw both teams trade scores every time the possession changed. In the end, a return to form by Travis Kelce and some angry runs by Isaiah Pacheco (along with the usual Mahomes-ian offense) helped Kansas City seal the win.

The Chiefs will now travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens have been arguably the best team in the entire league this season. Baltimore's biggest strength is also something that the Bills exploited in the Divisional Round. Kansas City is usually has a great run defense, but the Bills were able to ground and pound their way to success.

Still, the Chiefs have shown that they have the defense to stay in games against great offenses. The real question, though, is what Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can do against the Ravens' elite defense. Baltimore made Texans star CJ Stroud fight for his life during their Divisional Round game. While Kansas City boasts a much better offensive line (and Mahomes, of course), expect Baltimore to bring all the pressure.

The Chiefs' receiving problems this season seemed to disappear against a Bills side wrecked by injuries. Can Mahomes and the offense continue their hot streak against the best team in the conference?