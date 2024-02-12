Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already secured a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Despite being a starter for only six seasons, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has more career passing yards than the following Hall of Fame quarterbacks: Terry Bradshaw, Ken Stabler, Joe Namath, George Blanda, Bobby Layne, Bart Starr, Norm Van Brocklin, Otto Graham, Roger Staubach, Sammy Baugh, Sid Luckman, Bob Waterfield, Jim Finks, and Arnie Herber. Yes, all of those QB's played in the 1970's or earlier, when the passing game wasn't nearly as prevalent or sophisticated. But this isn't nothing. I'd do the same for career passing touchdowns, but that list would be even longer.

The reason I bring this up is because what Patrick Mahomes has done in the regular season alone puts him in statistical range of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. What he's done in the postseason has allowed him to elevate over 99% of quarterbacks who have ever played the position. And that's why CBS analyst and former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason is absolutely right when he says that if Mahomes never played another game of football, he'd be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

"If he retired today, he'd be a first ballot Hall of Famer." Boomer Esiason on Patrick Mahomes 🙌 (via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/lC23aVlRk8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

Allow me to break this down very quickly in bullet form:

Only five quarterbacks have won at least three Super Bowls — Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes. Bradshaw, Montana, and Aikman are all Hall of Famers, and Brady will be a 1st ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible.

Only three players have won at least three Super Bowl MVP's — Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes. Again, Montana is in the Hall of Fame, and Brady will be a 1st ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible.

Okay, how about this one: only six players have won at least two regular season MVP's and two NFL Championships — Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes. Brown, Unitas, Montana, and Manning all in, Brady will be.

Only six quarterbacks have won at least 14 games in the postseason — Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, John Elway, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. You know what I'm going to say next, right?

Do I really need to keep going with this?

Oh, wait, there's actually one last point to be made on this topic: the eye-test.

I understand that biases often can color the way we view sports. But for a second, I ask that you set any and all biases aside, and forget about legacy and career accomplishments and counting stats. Just think about what Patrick Mahomes is able to do on the field. The arm talent. The off-schedule plays. The uncanny ability to make plays with his legs. The willingness to dink and dunk his way down the field, or kill you with one perfectly placed deep shot.

Now are you really going to tell me that this isn't a 1st ballot Hall of Famer?