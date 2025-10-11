Joe Flacco knows that he has a lot left in the tank, even after the Cleveland Browns benched him for rookie Dillon Gabriel ahead of Week 5. That does not mean Flacco expected to be traded to an in-state rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, even with their struggles at quarterback.

The Browns expected to receive trade interest for Flacco once they benched him, according to Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic.' However, both Cleveland and its veteran quarterback were surprised to hear that their AFC North rival wanted to keep him in the state of Ohio.

“The Browns knew the calls would come on Flacco once they made the switch to rookie Dillon Gabriel,” Russini wrote. “What they didn't expect was for one of those calls to come from inside the AFC North. The only person more surprised? Flacco himself. Some around the league believe the Browns moving on signaled that they've given up on the season.”

The Browns and Bengals have been pitted against each other since the latter joined the league in 1968. Since then, the teams have collaborated on trades on only a handful of occasions.

Cincinnati, however, was desperate to find a new quarterback. The team has been in limbo with Joe Burrow sidelined, playing like one of the worst offenses in the NFL under Jake Browning. Browning finally showed signs of life in Week 5, but it was not enough to convince the Bengals that he would be a long-term solution.

Joe Flacco leads Bengals against familiar opponent

Article Continues Below

Flacco joins the Bengals after going just 1-3 in his four starts with the Browns. That lone victory came in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, a team he will attempt to beat again in Week 6.

Flacco did not do much in the win, ending the game with just 142 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He merely managed the game while the Browns' defense stifled a listless Packers offense, and rookie running back Quinshon Judkins broke out with 94 rushing yards.

Flacco's best days might be behind him, but all the Bengals need from him is to keep the team afloat. Cincinnati expects Burrow to return sometime in December, giving the 40-year-old two months to keep the team's playoff hopes alive.