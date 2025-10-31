The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 9. However, the franchise has some injury concerns for Joe Flacco, who is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. On Friday, the 40-year-old quarterback shared a promising update with a catch.

Flacco was reportedly about to inform media members that he would play on Sunday against the Bears. However, he stopped himself and claimed that he wanted to throw and see how his shoulder felt before making a final decision, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Either way, it sounds like Flacco was at least optimistic about his chances to play in Week 9.

“Bengals QB Joe Flacco stopped short of saying he's definitely playing on Sunday, but did say he's feeling good. He wanted to throw to see how it reacts and was left with a positive reaction.”

Cincinnati traded for Flacco in early October after giving up a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the veteran quarterback and a 2025 sixth-round pick. It was a decision that came after backup quarterback Jake Browning struggled mightily filling in for Joe Burrow.

Joe Flacco has played seven total games this season, four with the Browns and three with the Bengals. His time in Cincinnati has been much more successful, as he has thrown for 784 yards and seven touchdowns while owning a 64.3% completion percentage. He's also thrown zero interceptions, which is a completely different story than when he was in Cleveland.

For comparison's sake, Flacco's four games with the Browns resulted in 815 passing yards and just two touchdowns with a measly 58.1% completion percentage. The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback also totaled six interceptions this season in Cleveland.

Joe Flacco initially suffered the shoulder injury late in the Bengals' 39-38 Week 8 loss to the New York Jets. The 18-year veteran finished the contest, however, with 223 yards and two touchdowns while completing 61.7% of his pass attempts.