The New York Knicks will have the opportunity to win this season's NBA Cup, but first, they will have to get past the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks are a team that has had high aspirations for the past few seasons, and with the talent they have on the team, they could be NBA title contenders.

Winning the NBA Cup could be the start of that run to a championship, and Karl-Anthony Towns says that he and the Knicks are using this opportunity as motivation to win a title.

“It brings that feeling of winning… When you get that feeling of winning, it’s addicting. I want us to get addicted to that mindset of winning the next championship,” Towns said via Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

Last season, the Knicks made it as far as the Eastern Conference Finals, but were not able to advance after losing to the Indiana Pacers. They brought back most of the same squad from last season, but they made a few additions, including a new head coach, Mike Brown.

Winning the NBA Cup could help the Knicks get into the mindset of wanting something bigger, which is the NBA title. The Knicks definitely have the talent to do so, and it would not be a surprise if they made another deep playoff run this season.

As of now, they have to focus on the Spurs, a young team that is full of talent. Then, they have Victor Wembanyama, who is turning into a player who looks unstoppable on both sides of the floor. The Knicks are going to have to go bucket for bucket with the Spurs, and Jalen Brunson will be up for that task.

Towns will have his hands full with Wembanyama, but he can make it hard on the Spurs' star as well as he can stretch the floor while also using his physicality to throw him off his game.