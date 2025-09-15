Injuries have been part of the landscape for the Cincinnati Bengals. And after the Joe Burrow setback, there’s more injury news with Shemar Stewart doubtful for Week 3 because of an ankle sprain, according to a post on X by Ben Baby.

“Bengals DE Shemar Stewart suffered a sprained ankle against Jacksonville, Zac Taylor said. Will be doubtful for Sunday's game against Minnesota.”

The good news is that Stewart avoided a more serious injury, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: #Bengals rookie DE Shemar Stewart, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle/knee injury and was seen on crutches, is believed to have avoided anything major. The current expectation is it’s a week-to-week injury and he will be back sooner than later.”

It wasn't the same good news for quarterback Joe Burrow, who could miss three months with his toe injury. At least the Bengals have a quality backup for Burrow.

Bengals DE Shemar Stewart battling setback

The Bengals struggled to get Stewart into the fray because of a contract dispute. However, Stewart said the conflict was done once the deal was done, according to ESPN.

“There was never me versus anybody,” Stewart said after practice. “We just didn't see eye to eye at [that] point.

“At the end of the day, I'm happy to be a Bengal. I'm happy that I got drafted here. We have a long relationship ahead of us. There's no bad blood. It's just how things go sometimes.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor agreed.

“That's part of being a professional,” Taylor said. “Just put it behind you. He's a part of our team, so we support him every step of the way now. You just put all that stuff behind you.”

In his first NFL games, Stewart drew one start assignment and totaled two tackles. Nothing to write home about. But the Bengals have high hopes for a player whom they drafted No. 17 overall.