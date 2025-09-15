The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-27, in Week 2 to move to 2-0 on the year. However, things took an unfortunate turn as quarterback Joe Burrow left early with an injury. On Monday, the news came in that the Burrow, the Bengals' starting quarterback, is expected to be out for three months after undergoing toe surgery.

Whether or not the Bengals add a quarterback in free agency remains to be seen, but for now, it figures to be Jake Browning time in Cincinnati. In 2023, Burrow missed time, and Browning replaced him, playing rather well. He threw for just under 2,000 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

While Browning might not be the most intriguing replacement option, Rich Eisen dropped a bold take about the Bengals' new QB1 during his show on Monday.

“I don't think the season's over [for the Bengals]. I think Jake Browning is better than maybe a third of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL. How does that sound? I think Jake Browning's that good. I think Jake Browning is the best backup QB in the NFL.”

It's quite a take from Eisen, and even the ones on the show were surprised by his statement. And, saying he's the best backup in the league is quite bold.

In Week 2, Browning threw for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions after replacing Burrow, so the turnovers are a bit of a concern.

Browning played four seasons with the Washington Huskies, throwing for a total of 12,296 yards with 94 touchdowns and his best year coming in 2016. That season, he threw for 3,430 yards with 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions as Washington went 12-2 with the year ending in a loss to Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

Browning went undrafted before being signed by the Minnesota Vikings, but now he is in line to be the immediate option for the Bengals, unless they make a trade or another move.

Veteran Brett Rypien is the only other QB on the roster, and he was on the practice squad, so there is no secret Cincinnati should be exploring the QB market in some form.