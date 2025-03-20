The Cincinnati Bengals accomplished a massive goal of theirs when they managed to sign both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term contract extensions, keeping arguably the NFL's top wide receiver duo intact for the foreseeable future. And now that they are sticking around, Stephen A. Smith has set some high expectations for Chase in particular.

Chase is fresh off one of the most dominant individual seasons for a wide receiver, as he led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17). Now that he's sticking around with Higgins and his quarterback Joe Burrow, Smith believes that he could be mentioned in the same conversation as legends like Jerry Rice and Randy Moss when all is said and done.

“I think Ja’Marr Chase is a stud,” Smith said on “First Take.” “I had no idea. I knew he was good, but I think this brother, look at his body, look at his speed, his ball catching ability, look at how he runs away from defenses. I mean this brother is spectacular. He to me has a chance to be one of the top three receivers in NFL history when all is said and done. We are talking about Jerry Rice, we are talking about Randy Moss, we are talking about TO, Terrell Owens.”

Stephen A. Smith sets the bar high for Ja'Marr Chase

This is a very bold statement from Smith. Rice is easily the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, and Moss is right up towards the top of that list alongside him. Chase has gotten off to a very impressive start in the NFL, but there's no telling whether or not he will be able to produce at the same sort of level we have seen from him for another decade or so, which is what it would take in order for this prediction to come true.

Chase does have several things working for him, though. He has familiarity with Burrow dating back to their collegiate days with the LSU Tigers, he has another de facto star receiver playing alongside him in Higgins, and he plays in a pass-happy Bengals offense. Time will tell whether or not Smith ends up being correct, but for now, Chase and the Bengals will be focused on getting back to work now that they have hammered out their extension.