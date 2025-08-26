The Green Bay Packers are done with former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons. The Packers are expected to release linebacker Isaiah Simmons, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The move comes as a surprise, considering Simmons only joined the team earlier this offseason following a two-year stint with the New York Giants. A former top-10 pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL draft, Simmons entered the league with lofty expectations but has struggled to find a consistent role across multiple defenses.

Simmons, 27, has appeared in 84 career games and recorded 329 total tackles, along with 7.5 sacks, four interceptions, and 21 passes defended. His athleticism and versatility were his calling cards coming out of Clemson football, where he played multiple positions across the defense. However, that same versatility has often left him without a defined role at the pro level. In Arizona, he shifted between linebacker, safety, and nickel duties before being traded to the Giants in 2023.

The Packers signed him with the hope of adding flexibility and depth to their linebacker unit. His athletic profile suggested he could provide coverage ability against tight ends and running backs while also contributing as a blitzer. However, Green Bay's coaching staff appears ready to move in a different direction, opting for other options to fill those responsibilities.

Simmons was widely recognized in 2024 when he made the biggest play of his career: a blocked field goal against the Seahawks that was returned for a touchdown, sealing a 29-20 victory for the New York Giants. That play demonstrated the kind of impact play many expected him to produce with more consistency, and should still draw interest from teams in need of a defensive backup, being an attractive low-risk signing. While Green Bay wasn't the right fit, he may still find a role elsewhere to rejuvenate his career. Isaiah signed with the Packers on April 29, 2025, after entering free agency, and stayed there for only four months.