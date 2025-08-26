The Houston Rockets are gearing up for a breakout season, with Amen Thompson at the center of the excitement. In a recent expert poll, the young forward earned 59 points, leading all candidates by a wide margin. Analysts believe his rapid development will be crucial to the Rockets’ playoff push, positioning Amen Thompson as the clear frontrunner for the NBA Most Improved Player award.

Thompson enters his third NBA season after demonstrating major strides in his second year, and although he is not yet a full-time starter, he has already proven himself as an elite defender. In fact, he earned a spot on the All-Defensive team and ranks among the league’s best on-ball stoppers. As a result, his defensive prowess has made him a cornerstone for the Rockets’ long-term plans.

However, what excites observers most is his growing offensive game. During the playoffs, Thompson displayed improved ball-handling and shooting mechanics. Moreover, he elevated his scoring averages as the series progressed, offering a glimpse of his potential as a two-way threat. With more confidence and polished fundamentals, the leap to stardom feels imminent.

Article Continues Below

This season, Thompson will benefit from playing alongside Kevin Durant, who joined Houston to be the team’s offensive centerpiece. Consequently, Durant’s presence should ease defensive pressure on Thompson, giving him more freedom to create plays and attack mismatches. Overall, the Rockets’ revamped roster is built to maximize his strengths on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, the race for the Most Improved Player award features other strong candidates, including Andrew Nembhard, Ausar Thompson, Deni Avdija, and Jalen Johnson. Nevertheless, Thompson’s combination of elite defense, offensive upside, and expanded role makes him the overwhelming favorite.

With expectations soaring, the Rockets are banking on Thompson to spearhead their rise in the Western Conference. If his trajectory holds, this could be the season Thompson cements his status as one of the league's brightest young stars, and delivers the NBA Most Improved Player award to Houston.