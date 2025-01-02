Clinging to playoff hopes, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow promises to manufacture touches so Ja’Marr Chase can set a record. And Burrow is pleading for his team to re-sign Tee Higgins, who joined Chase Brown as highlights on the Bengals’ lengthy Week 18 injury report, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

#Bengals are listing WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee), RB Chase Brown (ankle), OT Amarius Mims (ankle/hand), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle), WR Charlie Jones (groin) and TE Drew Sample (groin) as questionable for Saturday vs the Steelers. CIN needs a win + DEN loss + MIA loss to get in.

The Bengals (8-8) must find a way to defeat the Steelers in a matchup scheduled for a cold Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins not 100 percent

Higgins said he plans on being available for the Steelers game, according to a post on YouTube by the Bengals.

“It could be my last game playing here in this stadium with stripes on,” Higgins said. “I wanted to go out with a bang. Hopefully, it’s not, but you never know what the future holds. You can’t go out any better way.”

The Bengals need Higgins. Not just this week, but into the future, said head coach Zac Taylor, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We know what we’ve got with those guys on the field,” Taylor said. “Those guys want to be here. And we want them here. Those are offseason conversations to be had, of course, but we know what type of team we have when we got those guys playing together.”

As for Brown, Taylor said the team is trying to work him through the injury, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Yeah, manage him throughout the week,” Taylor said about both Chase and Orlando Brown (fibula). “I mean him and several guys as this week goes. We'll just make sure they're ready for Saturday.”