The battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tee Higgins has the newest update from NFL insider James Palmer. While the Bengals want to franchise tag Higgins again, there's a twist. They want a long-term deal. There's plenty of time before Cincinnati has to decide on his contract.

As a result, Palmer analyzed what he felt the Bengals would do about Higgins's contract on the NFL Insider Notebook.

“Right now, the tag, they’d like to not use it, but if they have to and don’t get something done by March 4th, the buzz around the league is that they most likely will use it to extend that time,” Palmer said. “They’re trying to navigate a lot of different contracts, and the thought is they’d like to change that perception.

“They are going to get a deal done with Ja'Marr Chase. It may take a minute, but they’ll get a deal done with Ja'Marr Chase. They’d like to get a deal done with Tee Higgins.”

While Palmer says Higgins is another story, as a free agent would most likely get a big multiyear offer from teams that need a top receiver. However, has to deal with the Bengals, who can franchise tag him again.

The Bengals will make a Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins move soon

Palmer says the Bengals would like to change the franchise's perception of them being difficult to deal with in contract negotiations and the negative feeling around the franchise tagging Tee Higgins again.

The Bengals most likely won’t and can’t match an over-the-top offer. For example, a team like the New England Patriots can offer around $120 million in cap space available. They have cap space as well, with around $46 million.

However, having the franchise tag as a backup option for Higgins, it’s hard to believe they’ll match anything near what another team desperate for a WR will offer. This would be the second year in a row that the former Clemson football star will be franchise tagged.

With their $46 million in cap space, the team has to get creative. Still, the Bengals made clear the three contracts they want to sign. One of those was involving Higgins. With the latter wanting a long-term and more lucrative deal, along with Chase, it could leave Higgins receiving the short end of the stick.

Unless players take pay cuts or are waived/traded, then it could be possible for both of them to sign. If not, then Higgins will either be the lone man out or take another franchise tag. If the latter happens, they'll endure a bitter wide receiver for a whole season.