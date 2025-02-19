With the news that the Cincinnati Bengals were planning to put the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, his mother ironically posted a message that said “Selfish b——–.”

Many thought that his mother was talking about the contract situation, which makes sense because it doesn't feel like Higgins wants to be tagged. There have been rumors that Higgins could have been on his way out of Cincinnati this offseason, but with him being tagged, it's going to take a little bit more for that to happen.

When fans saw the message from his mother, many thought she was angry, but instead, she said her message wasn't about Higgins' contract situation, and it was left alone from there. It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks or months if the Bengals decide to sign Higgins to a long-term deal this time around.

Bengals plan to franchise tag Tee Higgins

Last season, the Bengals used the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, and he played on a one-year deal. It seems like they plan on doing the same thing again, but in hopes of actually signing him to a long-term deal, according to Sports Illustrated's James Rapien.

“Last year the Bengals tagged Higgins, and there wasn't much dialogue about a long-term contract. He was the only player that was tagged by his team last year that didn't sign a multi-year extension,” Rapien wrote. “This year feels different. The Bengals plan to sign the star receiver to a long-term deal, sources say.”

During the season, there were many rumors that the Bengals may have been looking to trade him before the deadline, and there were some that thought Higgins would sign with another team in the offseason. If the Bengals don't franchise tag him, there's still a chance that he can bolt somewhere else, but that's not something that would be in the team's best interest.

Higgins had a good season with the Bengals last season, and it's obvious that he is a big part of their offense alongside Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals have a few big stars that they have to sign, and the biggest obstacle is whether they want to do so. Chase needs an extension as well as Trey Hendrickson, and that leaves Higgins as the third player looking for a long-term deal.

If the Bengals ever want an opportunity to get back into the postseason and compete at a high level, they're going to have to open up the brink trunks and sign their key players.