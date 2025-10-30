The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tragic loss in Week 8 that could cost them later this season. Now the pressure is on to get a win in Week 9 against the Bears. Unfortunately, the Bengals may be without some important players for that crucial game.

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and linebacker Logan Wilson both did not practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

Hendrickson is dealing with a hip injury while Wilson has an injured calf muscle. This is the second consecutive practice that both players have missed.

This update puts both players in serious doubt to play against the Bears in Week 9.

Cincinnati will have one final practice on Friday before announcing their initial injury designations for Sunday's game. The situation will become much clearer then.

If Hendrickson does not play, the Bengals will be forced to rely more on Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart.

Meanwhile, losing Wilson would be less of an issue. He is still a talented player, but Cincinnati has prioritized snaps for rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. ahead of him.

Still, it is not good to see the Bengals banged up ahead of a crucial game against the Bears.

Bengals QB Joe Flacco's status in doubt ahead of Week 9

Hendrickson and Wilson are not the only important Bengals players in doubt to play on Sunday.

Head coach Zac Taylor praised Flacco despite his uncertain status for Week 9.

“He wasn’t here in the offseason. He wasn’t invested in our training camp. For him to come in it would be easy to make a decision there is no way I’m playing. I got an AC joint, got a bye week next week, let’s let this thing heal up,” Taylor said per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. “That has not been the communication he’s given to me at all.”

Flacco did not practice on Wednesday after spraining an AC joint against the Jets.

Taylor seemed pleased that his 40-year-old was even considering playing against the Bears despite his injury.

“Ultimately, he might not be able to play, we may make that decision but for him just to want to put it out there for our team, himself, says he’s a football player that’s what he does, it certainly goes a long way with me,” Taylor concluded.

Backup Jake Browning would fill in for Flacco if he cannot go on Sunday.

Bengals vs. Bears kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.