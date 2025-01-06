The final regular season NFL Power Rankings is all locked up, as all 32 NFL teams played either Saturday or Sunday in Week 18. All the playoff seeds are locked up, matchups are known, and hotels are being reserved for teams and fans alike.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Here's ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

1. Detroit Lions (no change)

Another impressive showing keeps the Detroit Lions at the top of our NFL Power Rankings heading into the postseason. Having locked up the top seed in the NFC after beating the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions will get a much-needed week off to rest up.

After a slow first half, the Lions put their foot on the gas pedal in the second half. Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone four times in the win, as he was all the offensive firepower this team needed to win.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

In a meaningless Week 18 game, the Kansas City Chiefs sat their starters and sleep-walked through their matchup with the Denver Broncos. With a first-round bye already clinched, the Chiefs had no reason to put 100 percent into their performance, so they keep their standing in our NFL Power Rankings.

3. Buffalo Bills (no change)

While Josh Allen extended his consecutive-start streak to 105 by taking a single snap in Week 18, it was the Buffalo Bills that actually came out on the wrong side of their matchup. Dropping a meaningless divisional matchup with the New England Patriots, 23-16.

Both Mitchell Trubisky and Mike White saw the field in Sunday’s loss, with rookie back Ray Davis (15/64) leading the way on the ground. Curtis Samuel led all BUF pass catchers with seven catches for 52 yards for an offense that only threw for 129 yards as a whole.

4. Baltimore Ravens (+1)

Helping kick off the two-game slate of games on Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens easily handled business against the Cleveland Browns, jumping up a spot in our NFL Power Rankings. Their 35-10 win locked in the AFC North divisional title, as Lamar Jackson threw for two scores and Derrick Henry ran for 138 yards and two scores.

Jackson, who is still fighting for the NFL MVP award, finished his regular season with 41 passing touchdowns and four interceptions in one of the best QB performances this year. Throwing for 4,172 yards, Jackson also ran for 915 yards and four scores, accounting for over 5,000 total yards.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

Rolling out their B-squad, the Philadelphia Eagles were still good enough to beat the New York Giants, getting to 14-3 on the year. Tanner McKee looked pretty solid in his start, throwing for 269 yards, connecting with Ainias Smith and E.J. Jenkins for scores.

The Eagles will play host to the struggling Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round in a rematch of their Week 1 Brazil tilt.

6. Minnesota Vikings (-2)

It was quite a disappointing showing for the Vikings, who came into Ford Field and put up a disappointing performance in a game with massive playoff implications. With many chances to put up the points, the Vikings failed to put the ball in the end zone, starting the downward spiral that resulted in the loss.

With the defeat, the Vikings are now the fifth seed in the NFC, and will be traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

7. Washington Commanders (no change)

A last-second win by the Washington Commanders keeps them in the sixth spot in the NFC playoff picture, as Marcus Mariota connected with Terry McLaurin on a last-second touchdown. While rookie Jayden Daniels did spend some time on the field, it was McLaurin who took the majority of snaps at QB, helping keep Daniels fresh for their Wild Card matchup.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

It was quite the easy end to the season for the Los Angeles Chargers, as they put the Las Vegas Raiders out of their misery in Week 18. Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston had big games to round out the regular season, with Herbert throwing for 346 yards and two scores.

Johnston had a career day, catching 13 passes for 186 yards in the win. Ladd McConkey ended his rookie campaign on a high note too, catching five passes for 95 yards.

9. Denver Broncos (+2)

Needing a win to earn the final AFC playoff spot, the Broncos took the second-string Chiefs to the woodshed in Week 18. A 38-point, shutout win was led by Bo Nix, who threw for 321 yards and four scores.

Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Devaughn Vele all hauled in touchdowns from Nix, with Mims finding the end zone twice. Sutton crossed the 1,000-yard mark in Sunday’s win, earning a sweet $500,000 in the process.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4)

A second-half comeback helped push the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC South divisional title, as Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Bucky Irving led the way on offense, pushing Tampa into the top 10 of our NFL Power Rankings.

BAKER DART TO JALEN MCMILLAN FOR THE LEAD

pic.twitter.com/4nZhupoX1p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2025

Mayfield connected with rookie wideout Jalen McMillan for a score, pushing Tampa Bay to a lead they would never relinquish. As the third seed, the Bucs will play host to the Commanders in next weekend’s Wild Card weekend.

11. Green Bay Packers (-3)

In a game that ultimately ended up having no say in their playoff seeding, it certainly isn’t a good sign that Green Bay dropped their Week 18 home matchup with the Chicago Bears. Snapping a long winning streak against their southern rivals, the Packers failed to take some momentum into the playoffs.

Their road matchup with the Eagles will test Matt LaFleur’s team, especially if both Jordan Love and Christian Watson are not at full health for the contest.

12. Los Angeles Rams (-2)

A costly loss to the Seattle Seahawks drops the Rams down to the fourth spot in the NFC playoff picture. While sitting most of their starters, the Rams seemed content with living with that decision, as they will now face the Vikings in next weekend’s Wild Card round.

Jimmy Garoppolo looked pretty good in the loss, throwing for 334 yards and two scores, but a failed fourth-down conversion deep in Seattle territory put the game to bed in the fourth quarter, sealing the loss for the Rams.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

In the second of two games on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third home loss of the year, a 19-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a putrid showing from the PIT offense, as Russell Wilson only threw for 148 yards and George Pickens only hauled in one of six targets for zero yards.

Pittsburgh will travel to face the Ravens in their Wild Card matchup, as the Ravens won the division. A tough matchup between two hardened AFC North opponents will be one of the marquee matchups of the first week of playoffs.

14. Houston Texans (+2)

Not playing their starters most of the game, the Houston Texans still coasted to their 10th win of the year, beating the Tennessee Titans, 23-14. C.J. Stroud completed all six of his pass attempts, including a touchdown to Nico Collins, and Dameon Pierce ran for 176 yards and a score as Houston gears up for the postseason.

The Texans, as the AFC’s fourth seed, will play host to the sixth-seed Chargers in the first game of the Wild Card weekend.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (-2)

While it was ultimately all for naught, the Bengals put up a good fight, marching into Pittsburgh and picking up their ninth win of the year. In what could be the final game between the trio of Joe Burow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, this group did all they could and willed this team to a win.

Burrow threw for 277 yards and a touchdown to Chase, while Chase caught 10/14 targets for 96 yards and a score. Higgins had a lighter game line than his past few games, only catching four passes for 53 yards.

16. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

While not having a chance to make the NFC playoffs anymore, the Seahawks were able to wreak a little havoc in their Week 13 game against the Rams. Going on the road, Geno Smith connected with Noah Fant for a 16-yard touchdown with just over three minutes left in the contest.

The Seattle defense held against the Rams offense, stopping LAR on a fourth-down conversion to wrap up their regular season. Offseason questions surrounding Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett will dominate headlines, but in Mike Macdonald’s first year as head coach, it can be considered a success.

17. Arizona Cardinals (+2)

A four-touchdown performance from Kyler Murray helped lead the Arizona Cardinals to their eighth win of the year, beating the San Francisco 49ers. Hanging 47 points on the Niners is a strong way to end the year for the Cardinals, as they will head into the offseason with plenty of holes to fix.

Murray found Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and Greg Dortch for scores, with Dortch crossing the goal line twice. McBride scored his second touchdown of the season and in the second consecutive game, while the rookie Harrison ended his rookie campaign on a high note.

18. Miami Dolphins (-1)

Needing a win and a few other things to go their way, the Miami Dolphins limped into the offseason after dropping their matchup with the New York Jets. With Tua Tagovailoa missing another game, the Dolphins again turned to Tyler Huntley.

A 14-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough for Miami to win their Week 18 matchup, although they still would not have made the postseason due to Denver’s win. It will be quite an interesting offseason for Miami, as reports of Tyreek Hill potentially wanting out and the main brain trust at head coach and general manager staying put will dictate how this team looks in 2025.

19. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

Trey Lance earned the start for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, as he was picked over Cooper Rush, who had a few large incentives at stake if he suited up for the final game. Whether that is the reason why Lance earned the start instead of Rush (it makes too much sense), this was the first real time that Lance got to run the Dallas offense.

20. Indianapolis Colts (no change)

It took overtime for the Indianapolis Colts to do it, but they earned their eighth win of the year with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jonathan Taylor was the star of the show for Indy, as he was the only running back to earn the carry in the win.

Taylor’s 34 carries for 177 yards and a score got the former Wisconsin Badger to 1,431 rushing yards on the year, and his 11 rushing scores helped him tie for 12th-most amongst running backs this season.

21. Carolina Panthers (+3)

The miraculous retooling of Bryce Young’s career has probably reached its high point, and Dave Canales can be thanked for reclaiming the former top pick. Young’s five touchdowns, including three passing, ended his season with a ton of optimism.

The rest of the Carolina team, however, needs some work. While the running back room is locked down and some depth has been found at the wide receiver position, the offensive line and the defense as a whole will need some work this offseason.

22. Atlanta Falcons (-1)

Needing a win and a loss from Tampa Bay to secure the NFC South title, the Atlanta Falcons dropped their Week 18 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, ending their season. While the Bucs did win and eliminated the Falcons anyway, an overtime loss ended an up-and-down year for Atlanta.

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores (and 187 yards) going to Drake London. With the impending departure of Kirk Cousins this offseason, the Atlanta offseason will probably be a busy one, as they look to retool their defense as well.

23. Chicago Bears (+2)

A lost season saw a slight glimmer of hope for the Bears, as they marched into Lambeau Field and beat Green Bay on a last-second field goal. While interim head coach Thomas Brown isn’t being talked about as a factor in the team’s head coaching search, the roster has looked a bit rejuvenated ever since he has taken over the role, playing a role in jumping up a few spots in our NFL Power Rankings.

24. New Orleans Saints (-2)

In his final chance to impress the front office, rookie QB Spencer Rattler did what he could in the Saints loss to the Bucs. A 5-12 season, including only winning two road games, was quite the unimpressive showing for a roster that should have performed better under now-ex head coach Dennis Allen.

Rattler fell to the fifth round in this past April’s NFL Draft, and the former South Carolina Gamecock QB has stepped into the starter’s role after Derek Carr’s injury. With a new coaching staff coming in, Rattler will factor into the future at that position.

25. San Francisco 49ers (-2)

Joshua Dobbs took the starter’s role for the Niners in their Week 18 loss to the Cardinals, wrapping up a disappointing year for Kyle Shanahan’s team. Dobbs connected with Ricky Pearsall and Kyle Juszczyk for touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions.

This offseason will probably be a busy one for San Francisco, as a pending contract extension for Brock Purdy and potential roster decisions involving Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams will keep Shanahan and John Lynch busy.

26. New York Jets (+1)

In what could very well be the final game of Aaron Rodgers’ illustrious career, the Jets earned their fifth win of the year. Their 32-20 win over the Dolphins came because of a four-touchdown performance from Rodgers, which included joining the 500-touchdown club.

Rodgers found Davante Adams, Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, and Tyler Conklin for touchdowns, with Conklin hauling in a short score for Rodgers’ 500th.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)

Brian Thomas Jr. was the lone bright spot for Jacksonville in Week 18, as the rookie LSU wideout crossed the century mark (103) on seven receptions. Thomas ended his rookie campaign with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 scores, painting quite the optimistic picture for one of the pillars of the Jacksonville offense. With head coach Doug Pederson officially out of the picture, the offseason starts for JAX in yet another coaching search.

28. New England Patriots (+4)

A Week 18 win did nothing but make things worse for the Patriots, as they played their way out of the top spot in April’s NFL Draft and jumped up our NFL Power Rankings. Winning their matchup with the Bills gave New England their fourth win of the year, which was enough to end Jerod Mayo’s tenure as head coach.

After only one season, Mayo is on the job market after being handed a pretty bad deck in his first head coaching opportunity. While having a high draft pick could entice potential coaches like Mike Vrabel, this offseason will be very important for the future of Drake Maye.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

Outside of Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, there wasn’t much to write home about for the Raiders in their Week 18 loss. Both pass catchers found the end zone, as they both hauled in touchdowns from Aidan O’Connell.

The future of Antonio Pierce and the coaching staff is still up in the air, as is most of this roster, so it will likely be another busy offseason for the Raiders as they try to build a competitive team again.

30. Cleveland Browns (-2)

The Bailey Zappe show turned into a guest appearance from Dorian Thompson-Robinson, as the Browns struggled to 10 points. D’Onta Foreman led the backfield with 10 carries for 27 yards, and the duo of Jerry Jeudy and Jordan Akins each hauled in six passes, with Akins finding the end zone.

31. New York Giants (no change)

The painful 2024-25 season has finally come to an unceremonious end for the Giants, as they limp into the offseason after falling to the Eagles’ backups. While Malik Nabers (5/64/1) found the end zone for the sixth time this year, Drew Lock failed to build off his impressive performance last week, only throwing for 138 yards in the loss.

32. Tennessee Titans (-2)

Having secured the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans dropped to the last spot in our NFL Power Rankings after their loss to the Texans. In what could be the final game for Will Levis with the Titans, the former Kentucky QB threw for 175 yards and a late score to Tay Martin.

Needing a fix at QB, having the number one pick allows Tennessee their pick of the litter in a weaker year at that position. It also would not be surprising to see the Titans entertain moving down in the draft for a truckload of draft picks, as general manager Ran Carthon (as long as he isn’t fired) will have a franchise-altering decision to make.