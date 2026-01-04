The Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-18 on Sunday in what could be Kevin Stefanski's last game as the head coach. Despite a dreadful season offensively, Shedeur Sanders and the unit marched down the field, securing a game-winning field goal. Cleveland finishes the season 5-12 with two consecutive wins to end the year.

Andre Szmyt WINS IT for the Browns on the last second field goal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/o21dNutVZk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

While it was a nice win to end the season for the Browns, the biggest story came earlier in the fourth quarter. Myles Garrett broke the single-season sack record with his 23rd of the year. After getting shut out against the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago, he finally got to Joe Burrow late in the game. He surpassed Michael Strahan and TJ Watt, who were tied at 22.5.

There have been rampant rumors that Stefanski would be let go at the end of the season. With just three wins heading into Week 17, there were calls for a change in Cleveland. But the two-time Coach of the Year put together a great two weeks, beating two division rivals late in the season. While that does not solve the problems from the first 16 weeks, it could help him in the final decision-making process.

Stefanski was asked after the game if he had any comment on his future, which he deflected. “This game's not about me, I told you guys that. I'm proud of that group,” he said, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

Kevin Stefanski declined to comment on his future, saying that “this game’s not about me.” pic.twitter.com/xuA14A0Gpf — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 4, 2026

The Browns head into an offseason with a familiar question in Northeast Ohio: Who is the quarterback? Sheduer Sanders ended the year under center and certainly outperformed Dillon Gabriel. But DeShaun Watson will be healthy and still under contract. Is there any way the much-maligned Watson could be back on the field? Or would a new coach bring in a fourth option for signal caller?

According to reports, Stefanski is under contract for 2026, which makes a trade a possibility as well.