With the Los Angeles Dodgers looking for a World Series three-peat, there's no denying the team is motivated by the spending they've not only been doing this offseason, but in past years. Like with the Dodgers giving star Kyle Tucker a big contract, there have been people on both sides supporting and calling out the team for their spending habits, with the latest to give their opinion being Nick Castellanos.

The new San Diego Padres player would be interviewed by “Talkin' Baseball,” as he was asked about Los Angeles and the way they've been spending money. Along with fellow San Diego teammates Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. approving of what the Dodgers are doing, so does Castellanos, who sees it from a business standpoint, especially with the attention superstar Shohei Ohtani gets.

Castellanos would even go as far as to call Los Angeles “Earth's baseball team.”

“[The] Dodgers have tapped into a global market with Shohei Otani, and they understand how right now they have the ability to establish themselves as a global superpower, like Earth's baseball team, so to speak,” Castellanos said.

“They know that the only way that they're going to be able to sustain that and be able to win championship after championship is to have the best players that baseball can produce, and if you are spending ridiculous amounts of money to do so, in their opinion, so be it,” Casetellanos continued. “The turnaround, right, is, I believe, everybody in Asia is a Dodgers fan. I'm sure that they're getting return on their value.”

“They’re Earth’s baseball team… I believe everybody in Asia is a Dodgers fan.” -Nick Castellanos pic.twitter.com/N0Ba1QgKxu — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 26, 2026

Article Continues Below

Nick Castellanos on the Dodgers being effective from a ‘global standpoint'

As the Dodgers are in the midst of spring training to prepare for the 2026 season, the team will no doubt once again get all the attention for its star-studded lineup.

Helped by Ohtani, who received a 10-year, $700 million contract, Castellanos would be asked about that contract already paying out, with the 33-year-old saying that it helps from a “global standpoint,” also mentioning the emergence of star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Los Angeles is looking to achieve championship aspirations once again in 2026.