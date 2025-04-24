The Cincinnati Bengals locked up wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on four-year extensions this offseason. With Joe Burrow already signed to a five-year, $275 million extension, the Bengals opted to keep their star-powered offensive core together long term.

However, the big contracts could come at the expense of the Bengals’ defense as the team has failed to reach an agreement with Trey Hendrickson. Given Cincinnati’s current financial commitments, there’s a growing belief the Bengals will take a pass rusher in the first round of the NFL draft.

In Matt Miller’s final mock before the draft officially kicks off Thursday, April 24, he has the Bengals selecting Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick. “A source told me not to overthink the Bengals’ draft plans,” Miller wrote for ESPN. “Stewart is a toolsy player with high upside who could eventually replace Trey Hendrickson,” he added.

The Bengals appear poised to take DE Shemar Stewart in the first round

Despite producing mediocre stats with Texas A&M Stewart is projected to be a first-round pick. He had 4.5 sacks in three college seasons but his raw athleticism and talent make him a coveted rusher. And Stewart could be an attractive option for Cincinnati as the team looks to build up its defense, beginning in the trenches.

Hendrickson led the league with 17.5 sacks last season. But the team has been unable to re-sign him or trade him this offseason. So Hendrickson will enter the final year of his current deal, set to earn $15.8 million in 2025.

Despite Hendrickson’s contributions, the Bengals’ defense lagged significantly behind the offense last season. Cincinnati’s defense ranked 25th in the league in both yards per game and points allowed per game in 2024. The team’s inability to get stops impacted an MVP-caliber season from Burrow as the Bengals finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Stewart could be an ideal addition to the roster if the team can harness his potential. He earned a critical endorsement from a veteran coach in the lead-up to the draft. The Bengals appear poised to take a pass rusher at 17th overall and Stewart might just be the perfect fit.