The Cincinnati Bengals entered the offseason with major question marks around three of their star players. The Bengals surprised many in the NFL when they re-signed both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to four-year extensions. But Trey Hendrickson’s future with the team remains up in the air.

With negotiations for a new contract at a standstill, Cincinnati gave Hendrickson permission to explore trade options. But now it appears the team has changed its mind on moving the All-Pro defensive end.

“The idea of a trade appears dead,” according to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X.

“The organization and ownership are fully prepared to move forward and attempt to negotiate a deal with [Hendrickson]… After talking to multiple people involved, they have now reached the conclusion that a trade is really off the table,” Schultz said.

“Now it really becomes, can both sides reach a fair agreement. Can they come together and find a number that works for not only Trey but obviously the organization,” he added.

Can the Bengals afford to keep Trey Hendrickson?

The Bengals made Ja’Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with his $161 million contract. And Tee Higgins is the best-paid WR2 in football history thanks to his $112 million deal. Considering quarterback Joe Burrow is entering the third year of his five-year, $275 million contract, are the Bengals capable of coming up with enough cash to keep Hendrickson?

Cincinnati boasted the best passing game in football in 2024 but the defense was lacking and the team narrowly missed out on the playoffs. Hendrickson is a key piece of the Bengals' defense. He led the league with 17.5 sacks last season. It was the second straight year Hendrickson racked up 17.5 sacks and the fourth time in his eight-year career that he’s had at least 13.5 sacks in a season.

Clearly, Hendrickson will be in high demand on the open market if he becomes a free agent after 2025. Despite granting him permission to seek a trade, it always seemed clear the Bengals weren’t interested in moving the four-time Pro Bowler. The team’s asking price in trade talks was considered way over the top. Now the NFL world will wait to see if the Bengals can retain another star player on a high-end contract.